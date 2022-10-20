MILTON — His teammates call him "X", and it's obviously a derivative from his first name — Xzavier.
However, maybe it should be short for "X"-factor because that's what Xzavier Minium has made himself in his four-year career on the gridiron at Milton High School.
In the micro, Minium is the X-factor on the field where he had one touch in the first half against Mifflinburg, but was the key in the Black Panthers rally last Friday night with three second-half touchdowns, 127 yards rushing, and a key 49-yard catch at receiver.
In the macro, Minium's versatility has been one of the keys to the Black Panthers' turnaround the last two seasons, helping Milton to its best two seasons in recent history. Last year's run to the district semifinals came on the nine-year anniversary of Milton's last winning season, and they've followed it up with a 7-1 record — falling only to undefeated Mount Carmel — and should host a home District 4 Class 4A playoff semifinal on Nov. 4
"I hadn't really thought about (legacy). We're trying to take everything one day at a time," Minium said. "And go 1-0 every week. Our goal is a district championship (this year)."
Minium's been a starter for Milton since his freshman season, and he experienced some lean years early in his career. The Black Panthers didn't win a game in 2019, and only one in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But since a victory over Warrior Run to end the 2020 season, Milton's won 15 of 21 games — their best sustained success since a 25-9 run from 1999 through 2001 under the late Max Shndyer.
"I'll be honest, I thought we were going to be good every year (I've been on varsity), but I think going into last year, there was a lot of people that had bought in, and wanted to win football games," Minium said. "I think the guys in my class, we always thought we had the ability. We were pretty good in middle school."
And that's where the Black Panthers "buying in" has paid off. From the time they stepped on the field against Nativity last year, this group of Milton players has been different.
"It started last year in week one against Nativity. They pick each other up after a mistake, and don't get down on themselves," Milton coach Phil Davis said after last week's win over Mifflinburg. "It's not the same Milton football team."
One of the big reasons is Minium, and his willingness to do a little bit of everything to help the Black Panthers. He's played running back and wide receiver. Last year, he played quarterback, but with Cale Bastian moving into the district last fall, and an injury to last year's freshman 1,000-yard rusher Chris Doyle, Minium has played a little bit of everywhere all season.
"I wasn't disappointed (about moving off quarterback). I knew wherever I played, it would be best for the team," Minium said. "When Cale moved into Milton (Bastian transferred from Selinsgrove, and wrestled last winter for the Black Panthers), we were always throwing the football.
"I knew eventually I would get bumped out (to receiver)."
It allows Davis to move Minium from receiver back to quarterback with Bastian moving outside or to the sidelines. The Black Panthers took advantage of the quarterback run by Minium in the second half against Mifflinburg. In fact, Minium and Bastian have combined for nearly 1,100 yards rushing this season, and 17 combined rushing touchdowns.
"It brings an extra guy to the party (to block)," Minium said. "It gives me some time to make decisions (on cuts)."
Minium is expecting to play in college, but hasn't made a decision where, yet. He said that coaches have told him he'll probably be either a wide receiver or defensive back in college.