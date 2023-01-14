ELMIRA, NY — Milton had two third-place finishers and was seventh out of 27 teams at the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament in Elmira.
Milton finished with 112 points. Lake Highland Prep out of Florida won the title with 335 points.
The Black Panthers had three wrestlers — Alex Hoffman (160), Cale Bastian (189) and Paul Rohland (285) — reach the semifinals. All three fell in the semifinals with Hoffman and Rohland reached the third-place bout.
Hoffman earned this third-place finish with a 3-1 win in sudden victory while Rohland needed just 1:48 to record a fall to earn bronze.