COAL TOWNSHIP — Last year’s opener between Milton and Shamokin — played in Danville because Milton’s stadium was not available — set the tone for the season for both teams.
The Black Panthers appeared to put their recent struggles behind them when they took a two-touchdown lead into the fourth quarter, looking to spoil Super Bowl champion Henry Hynoski’s debut as the Indians coach.
That final quarter was a roller coaster for fans and players as Shamokin stormed back to take the lead, only to give it away again.
Hynoski’s team rallied once more in the final minutes to take a 34-33 victory on a pass from senior quarterback Collin Bowers to junior running back Bryson James.
Milton coach Phil Davis, who takes his team on the road to play Shamokin in the season opener tonight, agreed that the loss, and the way it transpired, contributed to his team’s season-long struggles.
“We haven’t been very successful for quite a while and we are still in the process of learning how to win, and how to finish a game,” Davis said. “We had every opportunity and they took advantage of some of our weaknesses and capitalized on them, and they deserve the credit. It catapulted their season and made us take a step back.”
The Indians finished 6-6, their best season in several years, and made the District 4 3A semifinals.
Hynoski agreed that the exciting win to open his first season was a big boost. He said last year, the players had to spend time in the summer and during the camp learning the offense and learning the defense. Many of the things they had to learn a year ago have now become second nature to most of them.
“We still have a lot of things to clean up, but we are much smoother from a functionality standpoint and a practice standpoint,” he said. “We are fine-tuning things, not only just going into the first game, but for the whole season moving forward.”
Both Davis and Hynoski go into the season with new quarterbacks.
The Indians will start senior Nate Grimes, who had battled for the job through camp with junior Collin Bozza. The latter broke his arm in last week’s scrimmage and is lost for the season, Hynoski said.
Hynoski said his team is well-balanced with nine players returning on each side of the ball, including running backs James and Max Madden, a sophomore, and senior wide receivers Joey Masser and Matt Schiccatano.
Starting under center for the Black Panthers will be sophomore Ashton Canelo, who is also a returning starter at linebacker.
Davis lost much of last year’s offense to either graduation or other reasons, but he has a lot of veterans on defense and expects that side of the ball to be the strength of the team as the season opens, especially the depth of the defensive line.
“They’re a solid football team. It appears they have a physically strong line and they’ve got some good athletes in the backfield and on the perimeter,” Hynoski said about Milton. “Defensively, they run a 3-5 and they’re going to be coming from everywhere and anywhere without any rhyme or reason. We’re going to have to be able to pick up the pressure, and if we just follow our assignments and follow our keys, we should be able to counter that defensive attack.”
Davis also said Shamokin is a big physical team that had a lot of success last year and returns a lot of players.
“It’s a tough environment to play; they have a great fan base and we have a lot of new kids who haven’t played and a lot of younger kids that are going to have to play,” Davis said. “If we can stay with it in the first quarter or so and weather the storm, I think we’ll be fine.”