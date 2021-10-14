Phil Davis hasn’t spent much time dwelling on what happened to his Milton team a week ago against Jersey Shore.
As far as he’s concerned, it was one bad night against a strong Jersey Shore team — and something his team needs to get past quickly.
After all, Milton (5-2) doesn’t have time to dwell on what went wrong, not with a solid Shamokin (4-3) team looming this week. With just three games left in the regular season, Davis’ main concern is making sure that the Black Panthers bounce back and don’t allow the loss to the Bulldogs to get in the way of their task against the Indians.
“We’ve moved on from last week,” Davis said. “We discussed a couple things, and now that’s over with and it’s time to move on. One thing we’ve emphasized is that the five or six weeks prior to that didn’t do anything for us that week, and this past week we had is not going to dictate what takes place the next three weeks.
“We played a team that was clearly better than us, and we just have to learn from it and be better this week.”
That starts in the trenches, where Milton didn’t get the job done against Jersey Shore. Against Shamokin, which rode running back Max Madden’s three touchdowns to a win over Shikellamy, a repeat performance from the Black Panthers’ front seven would be a disaster — and something Davis doesn’t expect to see again as long as Milton can match Shamokin’s physicality.
“That has not happened to us this year,” Davis said of getting dominated in the trenches against Jersey Shore. “We’ve been able to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball, and we’ve got to get back to that.
“It’s going to be a tough challenge for us because Shamokin is very physical. We’ve got to be able to stop the run and make them more one-dimensional. Clearly, they want to run the football, and, clearly, they’re good at it. So we’ve got to be able to tackle and not give up the big play.”
Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski doesn’t expect an easy time for his offense against a Milton defense that has held four opponents to fewer than 14 points, but that’s fine with him. Grinding out football games in the trenches has been Shamokin’s bread and butter, and trying to win a game in the trenches suits the Indians just fine.
“Every football game starts and ends up front,” Hynoski said. “They run a complex 3-5 defense, so our offensive line and blocking backs have to be on cue. They’ll fire linebackers from all over the place, so we’ve got to be on point in the run game and pass protection.”
The one difference between past seasons is that both teams find themselves in the thick of the playoff race — something that neither coach wanted to stress to their teams at this point in the season. Both the Black Panthers and the Indians are cognizant of the opportunities ahead of them, but with this game a potentially critical one for both teams, neither can afford to lose focus.
“We’re fighting for playoffs and playoff seeding, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Hynoski said. “We’re fully aware that this is a new-and-improved Milton team, and they’re different than what we’ve seen the past couple of years, and our guys are excited for another opportunity.”