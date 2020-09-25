Confidence can be a funny thing in sports, and right now both the Shikellamy and Milton football teams are looking for it.
The Black Panthers took a step back in a loss to Shamokin last week, while the Braves have scored just six points through two games this season.
So when the teams meet in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup tonight, the first to make a good play might gain the confidence it needs for a turnaround.
“When you don’t have a lot of confidence, it’s really hard to come back from something catastrophic — like when we threw a pick-6 against Shamokin to start the game,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “I really think we have some kids that can make some plays, but they have to have the confidence to do it.
“That’s the Catch-22 for us.”
“That is a real issue right now is our confidence,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “We need to put something positive together.”
The Braves have been decimated by injuries, and as soon as they receive promising news — senior Jared Oakes returns to the lineup after missing the first two games — another issue pops up. Shikellamy will be without a player Keiser called “our best lineman this season” in Kaden Hoffman, who was injured in the loss to Jersey Shore last week.
Shikellamy has also been without its projected center all season, and, in the first two games, lost its backup and third-string center. Junior fullback Alex Geiser traded his No. 34 for 58, and will start at center for the Braves.
“It’s really been about our injuries up front. We’ve haven’t had the same group of linemen yet this year,” Keiser said. “It just compounds itself. Now, we don’t have any depth up front because of all our depth guys have to play.
“We have talent in the backfield, we just can’t get anything going with a patched-up offensive line.”
After playing well against Selinsgrove in the season opener, the Black Panthers struggled to stop Shamokin’s running game last week. Davis decided not to harp on all the negatives from a week ago, feeling that his team needed to concentrate on itself and fix its issues.
“In real life, you can’t say we would have won or at least done better if five or six plays go a little differently,” Davis said. “We caused four or five fumbles in the first, and didn’t recover any of them. We did a better job of flowing to the ball in the second half of the game, but we can’t wait until the second half of a game to get started.”
With such a short season, an 0-2 start can put a team behind the eight ball in terms of a postseason berth, but that isn’t a concern for the Black Panthers.
“I don’t think we are the type of program that looks at the big picture right now. I know it’s a coaching cliche, but we have to take things one week a time,” Davis said. “We have to worry about this week.
“We have to take care of ourselves, and do the things we are capable of doing.”
After watching what the Indians did to Milton’s defense a week ago, Davis knows the Braves will try the same attack.
“It’s clearly going to be a big challenge. They want to run the football, and we didn’t do a very good job of stopping that last week,” Davis said.