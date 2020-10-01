SUNBURY — Tim Marvin finished in first place Wednesday to lead Milton to a 27-28 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys cross-country.
The Braves won 18-39 on the girls side.
Marvin won in 17:59, five second ahead of runner-up Tim Gale, who led the Braves.
Alyssa Keeley won in 21:12 for the Shikellamy girls, as the Braves had the top four finishers. Karenza Musser placed fifth to lead the Black Panthers.
Boys
Milton 27, Shikellamy 28
1. Tim Marvin (M) 17:59; 2. Tim Gale (S) 18:04; 3. Paul Snyder (S) 18:08; 4. Brody Bender (M) 18:12; 5. Chase Bilodeau (M) 18:23; 6. Micah Zellers (S) 18:33; 7. Ryan Bickhart (M) 19:07; 8. Keegan Moylan (S) 19:18; 9. Nolan Reynolds (S) 19:34; 10. Nathan Barnett (M) 19:48.
Girls
Shikellamy 18, Milton 39
1. Alyssa Keeley (S) 21:12; 2. Elli Ronk (S) 21:30; 3. Bri Hennett (S) 21:31; 4. Olivia Solomon (S) 21:32; 5. Karenza Musser (M) 23:42; 6. Emma East (M) 24:05; 7. Ryleigh Stewart (M) 24:23; 8. Melia Raker (S) 25:10; 10. Mercedes Farr (M) 25:42; 11. Jillian Hopple (M) 26:38.