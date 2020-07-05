Putting together the boys all-decade track and field team, one thing stood out.
Milton and Southern Columbia put together some outstanding track and field teams over the past 10 seasons.
Milton leads the way with five selections to the team, while Southern Columbia picked up four selections. I counted pole vaulter Brant Long for each school — he finished fifth in the state for the Tigers in 2018 and won a state gold medal for the Black Panthers in 2019.
The Black Panthers also accounted for two — Ian Nieves and Long — of the five gold medals earned by boys track and athletes this decade. Luke Rarig of Southern Columbia, Derien Yeager of Danville and the 2011 3,200 relay team from Lewisburg accounted for the other golds earned at Seth Grove Stadium this decade.
Some of the toughest choices came in the 110 hurdles where both Nieves and Rarig won gold medals in the event this decade. I went with Rarig, who earned three medals in the event, but Nieves, who had one of the greatest state meets in recent area history in 2016 with four medals, certainly has an argument.
Discus became a tough decision because it came between teammates. Selinsgrove’s Brennan Wolf won the silver medal in 2018, but his teammate — Keith Dreese — earned the nod for his bronze medal that year, capping three straight years Dreese made it to Shippensburg in the event, including a seventh-place medal as a sophomore.