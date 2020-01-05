ELYSBURG — Milton coach Josh Anspach and Southern Columbia’s Jerry Marks shared the same goals for Saturday’s SoCo Scuffle, the annual duals tournament hosted by Marks’ Tigers.
They also found themselves on the short end of the score against the same two powerhouse teams.
Southern extended its season unbeaten streak to 7-0 with three easy wins before bowing to both Chambersburg and the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, Wyoming Seminary.
Milton lost back-to-back to the Trojans and Knights before rolling up victories over Penncrest, Honesdale and Blue Mountain.
“We came here to wrestle competition,” Anspach said. “We came over here to get tough competition from Chambersburg and Wyoming Seminary. That’s who we want to battle with.
“We’re not 100 percent with our lineup. We’re trying to get there. We’ve got some injuries and we’re battling some illness, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
After the two losses, Milton bounced back with wins over Penncrest (69-9), Honesdale (51-27) and Blue Mountain (45-30).
“Kyler Crawford wrestled fantastic. His only loss was to (Seminary’s Beau) Bartlett, who is the No. 1 or 2 kid in the country,” Anspach said.
Anspach added that Nate Rauch, who had two pins, was battling sickness all week, but overcame it on Saturday.
Anspach also said that having film on Seminary will allow the coaches to show the wrestlers what great programs do.
“I think it was kind of eye opening to my guys to see that today,” he said.
Southern Columbia was missing three injured returning state medalists in junior Patrick Edmondson (145), senior Cade Linn and sophomore Gavin Garcia (145). In addition, another state medalist, senior upper weight Preston Zachman left school early to enroll at the University of Wisconsin, where he received a football scholarship.
“We were short-handed, but the mentality is next man up and I thought our guys competed hard today,” Marks said. “They wrestled tough and I thought our younger guys showed well today.”
Helping the team later down the road was the goal of the tournament, he said.
“We knew Chambersburg is a great team,” Marks said. “They outpointed us in their tournament (Trojan Wars) and it was nice to have them come here and compete with us.
“And when Wyoming Seminary said they wanted to come it was nice to have them. They could have gone anywhere they wanted to go in the country, but they wanted to come and wrestle here at little Southern Columbia and I appreciated that. It was nice of them to do that.”
Southern (7-2) opened with three consecutive lopsided victories: 64-12 over Honesdale, 65-6 over Blue Mountain and 49-19 over Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) then fought from behind before losing a 37-33 dual to 3A power Chambersburg.
Sophomore Kole Biscoe, a returning PIAA silver medalist who went 5-0 on the day with two falls, a technical fall and a major decision, shared his coach’s enthusiasm about taking on such a challenging tournament.
“I’m glad (Wyoming Seminary) came because it gave us a good feel and a good look at where we need to be,” he said. “We can’t get pinned like that, that’s the bottom line. That’s something we need to work and, but we have a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
Biscoe made good on a promise to himself by avenging a heartbreaking loss to Chambersburg’s Karl Shindledecker at the Trojan Wars with a 5-2 victory. In the previous battle, he lost a 7-4 tiebreaker decision in the semifinals.
“That was a goal, I was going for total revenge,” Biscoe said. “He took away my Trojan Wars title. I needed to work harder than him and ever since that loss, I have been working very hard, and it felt great.”
In the Chambersburg match, which started at 145, Brandon Gedman put the Tigers up 6-0 with a fall in 5 minutes, 14 seconds. But the Trojans responded with 16 unanswered points.
The Tigers eventually fell behind 34-24 with four bouts to go.
That’s when Biscoe avenged his loss to Shindledecker and put the Tigers in position to pull out the win, trailing 34-27.
Garrett Krebs made it 34-30 with a 5-1 decision over Tyler Smith and Ian Yoder battled for a hard-fought 8-5 win over Anthony Colangelo to make it 34-33 with one left.
Yoder was nearly pinned in the second period but got a reversal and tied it at 5-5 after two. He won it on a late three-point nearfall with an arm bar.
“We lost some close matches that I thought we could have won, but then again, I am happy with our performance,” Marks said. “I think once we get those three guys back in the lineup we’ll be back where we’d like to be.”
Biscoe added: “We should have won that match. We had guys on their backs and we’ve gotta get greedy and we’ve got to pin them. When we get them there, we need to stick them, we can’t give them second chances.”
Returning state champion Gaige Garcia improved to 13-0 with pins of 11 and 39 seconds, a 7-4 win and a pair of forfeits.
SoCo Scuffle
At Southern Columbia High School
Round one
Southern Columbia 64,
Honesdale 12
126: Garrett Krebs, SC, maj. dec. Pete West, 14-5; 132: Ian Yoder, SC, tech. fall Brady Hornberger, 16-0, 4:00; 138: Joseph Quinton , SC, pinned Chris McDevitt, 1:19; 145: Brandon Gedman, SC, pinned Bennett Fritz, 2:32; 152: Greyson Shaud, SC, dec. Nathaniel Box 4-0; 160: Wes Barnes, SC, pinned C.J. Hinton, 2:44; 170: Colin Sharrow, SC, maj. dec Paul Renner, 13-4; 182: Tyler Waltman, SC, pinned Timmy Dailey, 2:36; 195: Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Zach Wilken, :11; 220: Max Tillet, SC, won by forfeit; 285: Lear Quinton, SC, won by forfeit; 106: T.J. Martin, H, pinned Toren Cooper 1:25; 113: Tristin Brodie, H, pinned Brady Feese, 2:38; 120: Kole Biscoe, SC, won by def. Braden McLaughlin.
Chambersburg 61, Milton 15
126: Tyler Smith, C, pinned Colton Taylor, 2:57; 132: Jaden Wagner, M, pinned Anthony Colangelo, 2:24; 138: Kyler Crawford, M, dec. Kelby Mixell, 4-3; 145: Ryder Davenport, C, dec. Chase Hoffman, 6-2; 152: Tate Nichter, C, pinned DC, pinned Nevin Rauch, 1:31; 160: Luke Nichter, C, pinned Jason Valladares, 1:40; 170: Carson Mello, C, maj. dec. Aven Ayala, 14-3; 182: Bryce McKenzie, C, pinned Luke Raup, 1:51; 195: Zach Evans, C, pinned Nate Rauch, 1:31; 220: Wyatt Hull, C, pinned Brent Mitch, 4:57; 285: Nevin Rauch, M, won by forfeit; 106: Luke Mentzer, C, pinned Tyler Geiswite, 2:52; 113: Dylan Carter, C, pinned Aidan Keiser, 2:18; 120: Karl Schindledecker, C, pinned Zane Neaus, 1:18.
Other scores: Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) 40, Blue Mountain 27; Wyoming Seminary 78, Penncrest 0
Round two
Southern Columbia 65,
Blue Mountain 6
132: Yoder SC, dec. Dalton Touchinsky, 8-6 sv; 138: J. Quinton, SC, tech. fall Ryland Freed, 17-2, 5:58; 145: Gedman, SC, pinned Owen Oakley, 3:24; 152: Daniel Farrell, BM, dec. Keir Hill, 6-5; 160: Barnes, SC, pinned Trey Wingle, :11; 170: Toby Renninger, BM, dec. Sharrow, 5-3; 182: Waltman, SC, won by forfeit; 195: Garcia, SC, won by forfeit; 220: Tillett, SC, pinned Kevin Erdley, :50; 285: L. Quinton, SC, pinned Logan Holland, 3:04; 106: Feese, SC, pinned Colin Seefeldt :57; 113: Eddie Zuber, SC, pinned Kaydence Oakley, 1:11; 120: Biscoe, SC, pinned Anthony Zeplin, 1:18; 126: Crebs, SC, dec. Saul Blankenhorn, 11-6.
Wyoming Seminary 71, Milton 6
132: Drew Munch, WS, pinned Wagner, 1:04; 138: Beau Bartlett, WS, pinned Crawford, 2:44; 145: Magnus Frable, WS, pinned Hoffman, :12; 152: Connor Kievman, WS, pinned Ando, :32; 160: Wolfgang Frable, WS, pinned Valladares, 3:00; 170: Andrew Donahue, WS, pinned Ayala, 3:38; 182: Cale Rees, WS, pinned Raup, 1:37; 195: Ne. Rauch, M, won by forfeit; 220: Kolby Franklin, WS, tech. fall Mitch, 17-1, 3:57; 285: Nate Miller, WS, dec. N. Rauch, 7-6; 106: Brandon Cannon, WS, pinned Geiswite, 1:04; 113: Brennen Cernus, WS, pinned Keiser, 2:37; 120: Jake Gilfoil, WS, dec. Neaus, 6-2; 126: Nic Bouzakis, WS, pinned Taylor.
Other scores: Palm Beach Gardens 51, Honesdale 21; Chambersburg 78, Penncrest 0
Round three
Southern Columbia 49,
Palm Beach Gardens 19
138: Kyndryck Higgins,PBG, maj. dec. J. Quinton, 12-3; 145: Gedman, SC, dec. Jake Maffi, 9-3; 152: Jeremy Tribble, PGB, pinned Shaud, 3:15; 160: Barnes, SC, dec. William George, 3-2; 170: Bakr Khaleel, PBG, pinned Sharrow, 3:29; 182: Waltman, SC, won by forfeit; 195: Garcia, SC, dec. Bryan Caredo, 7-4; 220: Tillett, SC, won by forfeit; 285: L. Quinton, SC, pinned Tim Van, :58; 106: Cooper, SC, won by forfeit; 113: David Corretijer, PGB, dec. Feese, 7-3; 120: Biscoe, SC, pinned Elijah Ortiz, 3:18; 126: Krebs, SC, maj. dec. Ryan Ollyk, 10-1; 132: Yoder, SC, pinned Jack Bishop, 1:42.
Milton 64, Penncrest 9
138: Crawford, M, won by forfeit; 145: Chase Hoffman, M, pinned Alejandro Naranjo-Rodriquez, :40; 152: Dillan Ando, M, dec. Thomas Hugget, 9-8; 160: Valladares, M, pinned Sean McClennen, 3:28; 170: Shane Stevens, P, dec. Ayala, 15-11; 182: Matthew Kirchgasser, P, pinned Luke Raup, 1:10; 195: Na. Rauch, Mil, pinned Rodrigo Perez-Gasiba, :58; 220: Mitch, M, pinned Dimitri Partsanakis, 2:41; 285: Ne. Rauch, M, won by forfeit; 106: Geiswite, M, pinned Bernadette Schlotzhauer, 1:00; 113: Keiser, M, won by forfeit; 120: Neaus, M, won by forfeit; 126: Taylor, M, won by forfeit; 132: Wagner, M, pinned Dean York, :56.
Other scores: Wyoming Seminary 58, Chambersburg 18; Blue Mountain 60, Penncrest 18
Round four
Chambersburg 37,
Southern Columbia 33
145: Gedman, SC, pinned Davenport, 5:14; 152: T. Nichter, C, maj. dec. Barnes,11-3; 160: L. Nichter, C, pinned Shaud, :52; 170: Mello, C, pinned Sharrow, :49; 182: Waltman, S, pinned McKenzie, :47; 195: Evans pinned Tillett, 1:40; 220: Garcia, S, pinned Hull, :39; 285: L. Quinton, SC, won by forfeit; 106: Mentzer, C, pinned Cooper, 1:44; 113: Carter, C, pinned Feese, 3;07; 120: Biscoe, S, dec. Shindledecker, 5-2; 126: Krebs, S, dec. Smith, 5-1; 132: Yoder, SC, dec. Colangelo, 8-5; 138: Mixell, C, dec. J. Quinton, 6-1.
Milton 51, Honesdale 27
145: Hoffman, M, pinned Fritz, 2:14; 152: Ando, M, pinned Box, 3:32; 160: Valladares, M, pinned Hinton, 1:31; 170: Renner, H, won by forfeit; 182: Dailey, H, pinned Raup, 4:10; 195: Na. Rauch, M, pinned Wilken, 4:20; 220: Mitch, M, won by forfeit; 285: Ne. Rauch, M, won by forfeit; 106: Martin, H, pinned Geiswite, 1:45; 113: Keiser, M, pinned John Ingonito, 1:45; 120: Bodie, H, dec. Neaus, 6-3; 126: West, H, pinned Taylor, 2:34; 132: Wagner, M, dec. Brayden Hansen, 8-4; 138: Crawford, M, pinned McDevitt, :51.
Other score: Palm Beach Gardens 61, Chambersburg 15
Round five
Wyoming Seminary 62,
Southern Columbia 10
152: Conner Kievman, WS, dec. Barnes, 6-1; 160: W. Frable, WS, pinned Shaud, 2:58; 170: Donahue, WS, tech. fall Sharrow, 21-6, 5:33; 182: Rees, WS, dec. Waltman, 6-2; 195: Garcia, SC, won by forfeit; 220: Franklin, WS, maj. dec. L. Quinton, 13-5; 285: Miller, WS, won by forfeit; 106: Cannon, WS, pinned Zuber, 2:45; 113: Cernus, WS, pinned Cooper, 2:16; 120: Biscoe, SC, maj. dec. Dilfoil, 14-1; 126: Bouzakis, WS, tech. fall Krebs, 18-2, 5:29; 132: Munch, WS, pinned Yoder, :30; 138: Bartlett, WS, pinned J. Quinton, :31; 145: M. Frable, WS, pinned Hill, 3:03.
Milton 45, Blue Mountain 30
152: Farrell, BM, pinned Ando, :54; 160: Valladares, M, pinned Wingle, 1:54; 170: Toby Renninger, BM, won by forfeit; 182: Raup, M, won by forfeit; 195: N. Rauch, M, won by forfeit; 220: Croley, BM, dec. Mitch, 10-3; 285: Ne. Rauch, M, pinned Holland, :31; 106: Seefeldt, BM, pinned Geiswite, 4:58: 113: Keiser, M, won by forfeit; 120: Zeplin, BM, dec. Neaus, 5-1; 126: Taylor, M, pinned Blankenhorn, 1:33; 132: Freed, BM, pinned Wagner, 1;33; 138: Crawford, M, won by disq. Touhinsky; 145: Hoffman, M, dec. Oakley, 9-2.