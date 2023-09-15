MILTON — Chris Doyle broke a running play to the second level of Mount Carmel's defense and shot a glance toward the visitors' sideline before he was brought down.
He didn't look in that direction to gloat. The yard marker was over there, and once he passed it Milton's senior halfback knew he and his teammates had made history.
Doyle's 14-yard bolt on third down allowed the Black Panthers to run out the final 80 seconds of a stunning 12-7 victory over the Red Tornadoes on Friday at Alumni Stadium.
Milton built a halftime lead, then protected it throughout a series of gut-checks to win for the first time in a series that spans 14 games since 1908.
"It starts from the first play," said Doyle. "We've got to go into this knowing we can win, but by halftime we've got to believe we can win. I think we definitely believed we could win this."
Doyle was the catalyst in the annual Tomato Bowl game, rushing 32 times for 159 yards — 85 of them in the scoreless second half while helping Milton chew up huge blocks of precious time. Meanwhile, the Black Panthers' defense forced one fumble, two punts and a turnover on downs after halftime to maintain the lead.
Mount Carmel, the state's No. 6-ranked team in Class 2A, had the go-ahead touchdown negated by a holding penalty with less than four minutes to play.
"I really believe that all three phases went above and beyond tonight to put us in this situation," said Milton coach Curt Zettlemoyer. "We knew this was going to be a physical, physical, physical game, and I think in all three phases the kids performed and did what we needed to do."
Monty Fisher caught a 55-yard scoring pass from Cale Bastian on the Black Panthers' second drive, and Bastian answered the Red Tornadoes' second-quarter touchdown with a TD sneak late in the half.
"It felt great, especially against a good, quality defense like Mount Carmel," said Milton two-way lineman Gary Verdinelli, a senior. "We all came out aggressively, and it felt great to capitalize early. More importantly, we held them when we had to."
The Red Tornadoes (2-2 overall, 1-1 Heartland-III) had three consecutive games with a 100-yard passer, rusher and receiver, but no one player gained 60 yards Friday.
Cole Spears, who had three consecutive 200-yard passing games — including the third-highest total in MCA history just a week earlier (300) — was 9-of-22 for 50 yards. The senior, who missed consecutive first-half series after a hard hit, was 3-for-5 for 25 yards on a late-game drive that moved the ball 68 yards to the Milton 12. Luke Blessing took a third-down toss to the right side for a touchdown that was called back, and the Red Tornadoes couldn't make up the distance.
Milton took the ball at its 22 with 3:09 to play and gained a first down with Doyle on the sideline working out a cramp. He returned to gain 20 yards on three straight carries as Mount Carmel burned through its timeouts, earning a new set of downs for the Black Panthers with 1:21 to play.
"It means everything in the world," Doyle said of closing out the game. The first-down marker may as well have been the tape at the end of a marathon given what he overcame to get back on the field. A 1,000-yard rusher as a freshman, he suffered a devastating knee injury before the start of his sophomore season and missed his entire junior season, as well.
Doyle's 159 yards Friday marked his best game since a career-best 272 against Holy Redeemer on Sept. 10, 2020. The 32 carries were a new career-high.
"He played phenomenal," said Zettlemoyer. "Chris runs hard, runs downhill, and I'm so happy for him to be able to come back from the adversity he had to suffer. He worked through the whole thing and recovered, and I'm so happy for him."
Milton (3-1, 2-0) forced five punts and stopped the Red Tornadoes on downs three times, twice in the red zone. Mount Carmel went without a first down from Luke Blessing's 4-yard TD at the 8:25 mark of the second quarter until the 7:40 mark of the third. The Black Panthers forced a punt on that drive, and then chewed up 6 1/2 minutes with a 14-play drive that included four first downs.
"We put our foot to the pedal and never let off," said Verdinelli, "and showed what a good, quality team can be."
MILTON 12, MOUNT CARMEL 7
Mount Carmel (2-2, 1-1);0;7;0;0 — 7
Milton (3-1, 2-0);6;6;0;0 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Monty Fisher 55 pass from Cale Bastian (kick blocked), 6:02
Second quarter
MC-Luke Blessing 4 run (Robert Schoppy kick), 8:25
M-Bastian 2 run (run failed), 2:41.
TEAM STATISTICS
;MC;M
First downs;14;12
Rushes-yards;39-122;48-193
Passing yards;73;61
Comp.-att.-int.;12-25-0;3-10-0
Fumbles-lost;5-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;6-45;6-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Luke Blessing 18-59, TD; Xavier Diaz 10-39; Cole Spears 7-23; Al Bailey 2-2; Gavin Marshalek 2-(-1). Milton: Chris Doyle 32-159; Cale Bastian 10-29, TD; Jaeden Canelo 2-7; Monty Fisher 2-0; Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Spears 9-22-0, 50 yds.; Marshalek 3-3-0, 23 yds. Milton: Bastian 3-10-0, 61 yds., TD.
RECEIVING — Jacob Schultz 5-44; Chase Balichik 4-30; Bailey 1-3; Diaz 1-2; Orville Fesniak 1-(-6). Milton: Fisher 2-63, TD; Peyton Rearick 1-(-2).