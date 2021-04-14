WILLIAMSPORT — Milton didn’t drop a set in a 5-0 victory over Loyalsock in boys tennis action on Tuesday.
Jamir Wilt, Brodey Scoggins and Seth Yoder each won singles matches.
Jose Oyola and Conner Smith, along with the team of Trace Witter and Luke Embeck won the doubles matches for the Black Panthers (4-3).
Milton 5, Loyalsock 0
Singles
Jamir Wilt (M) def. Sean Jensen, 6-2, 6-2; Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Jett Pulizzi, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Seth Yoder (M) def. Liam Bastian, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.
Doubles
Jose Oyola-Conner Smith (M) def. Jackson Ellis-Austin Schwarzer, 6-4, 6-1; Trace Witter-Luke Emback (M) def. Brendan Kriner-Caleb Shimko, 6-4, 6-4.