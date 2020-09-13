The Daily Item
MILTON — Milton swept Mifflinburg in boys and girls cross-country on Saturday in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener for both schools.
The Black Panthers had the first three boys cross the finish line to win 19-37. Timmy Marvin’s time of 17:51 led Milton. Brody Bender followed four seconds later. Chase Bilodeau was third for Milton, and Landon Driggers placed fourth to lead the Wildcats.
On the girls side, Milton took three of the top four spots on its way to a 22-36 victory. Leah Walter won in 21:57, Karenza Musser placed third, and Emma East was fourth. Marissa Allen was the runner-up in 22:23 to lead Mifflinburg.
Boys
Milton 19, Mifflinburg 37
1. Timmy Marvin (Milt) 17:51; 2. Brody Bender (Milt) 17:55; 3. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 18:35; 4. Landon Driggers (Miff) 19:16; 5. Nathan Barnett (Milt) 19:17; 6. Eli Erickson (Miff) 19:20; 7. Daniel Walter (Miff) 19:29; 8. Ryan Bickhart (Milt) 19:31; 9. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 19:34; 11. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 20:22.
Girls
Milton 22, Mifflinburg 36
1. Leah Walter (Milt) 21:57; 2. Marissa Allen (Miff) 22:23; 3. Karenza Musser (Milt) 23:08; 4. Emma East (Milt) 23:58; 5. Emma Hyder (Miff) 24:15; 6. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt) 25:07; 7. Kaylee Swartzlander (Miff) 25.12; 8. Aliana Ayala (Milt) 25:34; 10. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 26:25; 12. Paige Rhyne (Miff) 29:19.
Danville sweeps
DANVILLE — The Ironmen had the first four boys to finish as they defeated Southern Columbia 16-46.
Rory Lieberman won in 17:02. Nick DelGrotto, Gavin Fry and Dane Spahr were the next three Danville runners to cross the finish line. Jason Robinson was the first Tiger to finish, placing fifth.
On the girls side, Coyla Bartholomew won in 21:18 to lead the Ironmen to a 19-43 win. Kate Mancavage was the runner-up for Southern Columbia in 21:22, one second ahead of Danville’s Hannah Bartholomew.
Boys
Danville 16, Southern Columbia 46
1. Rory Leiberman (D) 17:02; 2. Nick DelGrotto (D) 18:53; 3. Gavin Fry (D) 18:57; 4. Dane Spahr (D) 19:02; 5. Jason Robinson (SC) 20:08; 6. Adam Gallo (D) 20:10; 8. Chase Derk (SC) 20:25; 11. Ethan Rush (SC) 21:30; 14. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 21:37; 16. Brendan Santore (SC) 22:22.
Girls
Danville 19, Southern Columbia 43
1. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 21:18; 2. Kate Mancavage (SC) 21:22; 3. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 21:23; 4. Grace Petrick (D) 22:09; 5. Jedda Levy (D) 22:35; 6. Bella Johns (D) 22:55; 8. Heather Cecco (SC) 23:03; 13. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 26:29; 14. Camryn Kirkner (SC) 27:07; 16. Rhyse Pursel (S) 28:22.
Lewisburg wins at home
LEWISBURG — Jacob Hess crossed the finish line in 15:55 to lead the Green Dragons to a 15-47 win over Shikellamy.
The Green Dragons had the first six finishers, and Calvin Bailey (16:47) and Thomas Hess (16:49) also broke 17 minutes for Lewisburg. Paul Snyder was the top finisher for the Braves, placing seventh in 17:54.
On the girls side, Lewisburg’s Sarah Mahoney won in 20:09, two seconds ahead of teammate Delaney Humphrey as the Green Dragons had the top four finishers. Alyssa Keeley placed fifth in 20:58, leading a run of three straight Shikellamy runners. Freshman Elli Ronk was sixth in 21:06, one second ahead of teammate Bri Hennett.
Boys
Lewisburg 15, Shikellamy 47
1. Jacob Hess (L) 15:55; 2. Calvin Bailey (L) 16:47; 3. Thomas Hess (L) 16:49; 4. Gianluca Perrone (L) 17:05; 5. Bryce Ryder (L) 17:34; 7. Paul Snyder (S) 17:54; 8. Micah Zellers (S) 18:10; 9. Tim Gale (S) 18:17; 15: Nolan Reynolds (S) 19:41; 16. Keegan Moylan (S) 19:42.
Girls
Lewisburg 18, Shikellamy 41
1. Sarah Mahoney (L) 20:09; 2. Delaney Humphrey (L) 20:11; 3. Maggie Daly (L) 20:38; 4. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:58; 5. Alyssa Keeley (S) 20:58; 6. Elli Ronk (S) 21:06; 7. Bri Hennett (S) 21:07; 8. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:23; 18. Emma Bronowicz (S) 25:04; 19. Melia Raker (S) 26:37.
Defenders sweep
TURBOTVILLE — Caden Dufrene won the boys race in 16:46, more than a minute ahead of teammate and runner-up Andrew Adams, to lead Warrior Run to a 21-34 win over Selinsgrove.
Zachary Wentz was third for the Seals in 18:21, one second ahead of teammate Derick Blair.
On the girls side, Warrior Run won 22-35, behind Lauren Trapani’s first-place finish. Trapani crossed the finish line in 18:44.
Shaela Kruskie was third in 20:02 to lead the Seals.
Boys
Warrior Run 21, Selinsgrove 34
1. Caden Dufrene (WR) 16:46; 2. Andrew Adams (WR) 17:55; 3. Zachary Wentz (S) 18:21; 4. Derick Blair (S) 18:22; 5. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 18:26; 6. Jason Wood (WR) 18:33; 7. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:32; 8. Ben Malehorn (S) 20:13; 9. Mason Reitenbach (S) 20:21; 10. Jarrett Lee (S) 20:32.
Girls
Warrior Run 22, Selinsgrove 35
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:44; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 19:51; 3. Shaela Kruskie (S) 20:02; 4. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 20:14; 5. Breia Mayes (S) 20:17; 6. Zoe Tomko (S) 20:27; 7. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 20:37; 8. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 20:41; 10. Ade Leason (S) 21:30; 5. JaSayle Rivera (S) 23:05.