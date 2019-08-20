The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Hannah and Haley Seebold kicked off the high school tennis season with two of Milton’s five wins in straight sets Monday for a 5-0 victory over Shikellamy.
Hannah Seebold breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 win at first singles, while Haley Seebold followed a hard-fought 7-5 first set against Anne Norris with a 6-1 clincher. Payton Ritter capped the singles sweep at No. 3.
Milton 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Hannah Seebold (M) def. Melanie Minnier, 6-1, 6-1; Haley Seebold (M) def. Anne Norris, 7-5, 6-1; Payton Ritter (M) def. Kiersten Strohecker, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
Mackenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Olivia Weaver/Sydney Knauer, 6-2, 6-1; Maddy Chappell/Alana Stamm (M) def. Kelly Sprenkel/Lily Wiest, 6-1, 6-2.
n Central Columbia 5,
Lewisburg 0
ALMEDIA — The host Blue Jays dropped just nine games in a season-opening sweep of Lewisburg.
Becca Brown took three games at third singles for the Green Dragons.
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Tessa Gill (CC) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-0, 6-2; Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Bekah Vance, 6-1, 6-1; Adrianna Rakauskas (CC) def. Becca Brown, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Isabelle McHugh/Megan Minnig (CC) def. Audrey Harer/Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Paternostro/Grace Roberts, 6-0, 6-2.
n Central Mountain 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Central Mountain surrendered five games in a sweep of singles matches in a season-opening match against Mifflinburg.
Abby Underhill won three games at first singles for the Wildcats.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Kendall McCluskey (CM) def. Abby Underhill, 6-1, 6-2; Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Kiara Gilroy, 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Amber Leitzel, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Natalie Brown/Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Rockell Keister/Kylie Vasbinder, 6-1, 6-1; Ella Talbot/Caitlyn Dale (CM) def. Sylvia Rishel/Tayah Lamey, 6-1, 6-1.