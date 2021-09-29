MILTON — Milton and Central Columbia battled deep into overtime as two of the top girls soccer teams in the district fought to keep unbeaten marks alive.
Morgan Reiner kept the Black Panthers in the contest throughout, stopping 17 shots on goal. Central Columbia received the bounce it needed as the second overtime ticked near the final five minutes.
Haley Bull bounced a ball off her chest and quickly finished to beat Reiner and give Central Columbia a 2-1 double overtime win over the Black Panthers.
“It would have been a completely different game if not for Morgan,” Milton coach Rod Harris said. “The keepers came up big today. It was just one of those games where somebody was going to be lucky, and somebody was going to be unlucky. We just got the short end of the stick today. Maybe next time we won’t.”
With 5:11 left in the first overtime, Reiner proved her worth one more time for the Black Panthers (7-1-1) when she punched a shot over the goal. Madelyn Blake headed the ball at the goal and was only stopped when Reiner fully extended to punch the ball out for a corner.
Karysn Cox, who stopped four attempts on goal for Central Columbia (11-0), made a one-handed stop moments later to send the game into a second overtime.
“She had a knee injury that kept her off the field for months, but she’s been working her tail off to get back to this moment,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Polly said. “She’s the final line of defense. She’s our keeper. She’ll be our keeper moving forward. It just shows today some of the acrobatic stuff she can do.”
Bull’s effort late proved to be the difference.
She cut through the defense and got into position to collect the ball and score the gamewinner.
“This game tells us we can play with anybody around,” Harris said. “I don’t care who it is or who comes knocking. That was our true test right there. We can play with anybody.”
Janae Bergey scored the opening goal of the match to give Milton an advantage toward the end of the first half.
She pushed past a defender and put a shot just high enough to get over Cox’s outstretched hands.
“I knew we were coming off very heavy legs after yesterday’s game,” Haley Bull said. The Blue Jays defeated Southern Columbia 4-2 on Tuesday. “We just had to stick with it and keep our heads. We just kept working.”
Central Columbia responded moments later when Lindsey Bull headed a ball past Reiner off a deflection.
“Their defense is really strong,” Haley Bull said. “Their keeper is really good. She makes amazing saves. As you could see it was very difficult to score on her. She played really well.”
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 2, MILTON 1
First half
M-Janae Bergey, 31:29; CC-Madelyn Blake, 38:31.
Second overtime
CC-Haley Bull, 94:45.
Shots: CC, 22-6. Shots on goal: CC, 19-5. Corners: Tied, 4-4. Saves: Central Columbia 4 (Karysn Cox); Mliton 17 (Morgan Reiner).