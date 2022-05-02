ALMEDIA — Milton had a trio of double-winners in individual boys events, and the team posted 11 wins overall in a tri-meet sweep of Midd-West and Central Columbia.
The Black Panthers beat the host Blue Jays, 98-52, and bested the Mustangs, 115-34. Central topped Midd-West, 112-37.
On the girls' side, Riley Murray (100 hurdles, pole vault) and Mackenzie Lopez (300 hurdles, javelin) were double-winners for a Milton team that also swept Central Columbia (82-68) and Midd-West (116-28). The Blue Jays' girls beat the Mustangs, 112-37.
Alyssa Hoover (400 and 800 meters) was a double-winner for the Midd-West girls.
Ryan Bickhart (1,600 and 3,200 meters), Chris Aviles (100 and 200 meters) and Ethan Wendt (high jump, pole vault) led the Black Panthers' boys.
Noah Romig and Owen Solomon paired individual wins with a leg on the winning 1,600-meter relay.
BOYS
Milton 115, Midd-West 34
Milton 98, Central Columbia 52
Central Columbia 112, Midd-West 37
3,200 relay: Milton 10:31.36. 100H: Riley Murray (M) 16.08; Camryn Pyle (MW); Alexis Beaver (M). 100: Liberty Gearinger (CC) 12.89; Janae Bergey (M); Mackenzie Lopez (M). 1,600: Leah Walter (M), 5:59.06; Emma East (M); Erin Prezioso (M). 400 relay: Central Columbia 51.19. 400: Alyssa Hoover (MW) 1:01.77; Haley Bull (CC); Alia Williams (CC). 300H: Lopez (M) 48.15; Pyle (MW); Ava Rebuck (CC). 800: Hoover (MW) 2:28.81; Walter (M); Madelyn Blake (CC). 200: Gearinger (CC) 26.63; Kendra Stout (CC); Bergey (M). 3,200: East (M) 13:18.83; Prezioso (CC); Lillian Bennett (CC). 1,600 relay: Central Columbia 4:17.07. High jump: Caitlyn Weatherill (CC) 4-10; tie-Murray (M); Megan Minnig (CC). Pole vault: Murray (M) 9-6; tie-Ava Snyder (CC); Weatherill (CC). Long jump: Sara Dewyer (M) 15-9 3/4; Morgan Reiner (M); Minnig (CC). Triple jump: Weatherill (CC) 32-7 3/4; Dewyer (M); Alyssa Heckman (MW). Discus: Tayla Schreffler (MW) 84-8 1/2; Anita Shek (M); Keri Welliver (CC). Javelin: Lopez (M) 132-5; Reiner (M); Shek (M). Shot put: Shek (M) 31-10 1/4; Sydney Hunsinger (CC); Mikaela Sullivan (CC).
GIRLS
Milton 116, Midd-West 28
Milton 82, Central Columbia 68
Central Columbia 112, Midd-West 37
3,200 relay: Milton 8:47.33. 110H: Cole Bradley (CC) 16.78; Aiden Huntington (CC); Brett Mercer (CC). 100: Chris Aviles (M) 11.38; Xzavier Minium (M); Nicholas Shukausky (CC). 1,600: Ryan Bickhart (M), 4:54.34; Rex Farr (M); Addison Smargiassi (CC). 400 relay: Milton 44.88. 400: Owen Solomon (MW) 52.16; Greyson Shaud (CC); Jacob Hunsinger (CC). 300H: Bradley (CC) 42.09; Huntington (CC); Ashton Krall (M). 800: Noah Romig (MW) 2:05.84; Anden Aitkins (MW); Brody Bender (M). 200: Aviles (M) 23.51; Minium (M); Shukausky (CC). 3,200: Bickhart (M) 10:46.63; Ben Hummel (MW); Smargiassi (CC). 1,600 relay: Midd-West (Aitkins, Zander Hackenberg, Romig, Solomon) 3:40.11. High jump: Anthony Wendt (M) 5-8; tie-Joel Langdon (M); Minium (M). Pole vault: Wendt (M) 11-6; Mercer (CC); tie-Zach Bailey (CC); Trey Locke (M). Long jump: Eli Book (CC) 20-1 1/4; Dante Cook (M); Peyton Rearick (M). Triple jump: Cook (M) 39-2 1/2; Krall (M); Shaud (CC). Discus: Ryland Portzline (MW) 113-5; Dale-Curtis Mitchell (M); Jonathan Hackenburg (M). Javelin: Jace Brandt (M) 156-9; Connor Snyder (M); Jacob Caudle (M). Shot put: Cole Goodwin (M) 47-5; Maddix Karns (CC); Nolan Miller (M).