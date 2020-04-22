With the PIAA's new two-year enrollment cycle beginning in the fall, the Heartland Athletic Conference reconfigured its football divisions to represent the new classifications announced in December.
Milton and Lewisburg switched spots, with the Black Panthers moving to HAC-I and the Green Dragons shifting to HAC-II.
The Black Panthers — 0-10 a season ago — tempered the move with additions its nonleague schedule. Milton will play a Class A school in Nativity BVM to open the season, and picked up a Saturday afternoon game with Holy Redeemer, which has dropped its last 20 contests.
Neither Central Mountain nor Jersey Shore picked up a new nonleague opponent, but the Bulldogs have an interesting crossover contest. District 4 Class 4A champion Jersey Shore will travel to Danville in Week 9 (Oct. 23).
Selinsgrove schedule changed a bit as well. The Seals open the season with Pottsville, which fell to Jersey Shore in the state quarterfinals. Last year's District 11 champion will bring back Bobby Walchak — the second leading rusher and top returning tackler — but the Crimson Tide need to replace quarterback Damon Yost, who threw for 2,684 yards and 36 TDs in 2019.
The Seals added a Class 5A school to the schedule in Muhlenberg High School. The Muhls, situated just north of Reading, were 0-10 last season. Berwick remains on the Seals schedule, as well. Selinsgrove also picked up an old rival for a HAC-crossover game as Central Columbia returns to the schedule. The two teams haven't met since 2015.
Both Shamokin and Shikellamy picked up new nonleague opponents for Sept. 18 games. The Indians face Nanticoke, which won just two games a season ago, including a victory over Holy Redeemer.
The Braves will travel to Wellsboro. The Hornets finished 9-2 with a loss in the first round of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs last year.
Shikellamy's other change for 2020 is in a HAC crossover game as Mifflinburg replaces Southern Columbia. The Wildcats also replace the Tigers on Shamokin's schedule this year.
Central Mountain
Date`Team`Time
Aug. 28`Shikellamy`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at Shamokin`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Bloomsburg`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Williamsport`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`at Milton`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`Warrior Run`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`at Selinsgrove`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`Mifflinburg`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`at Midd-West`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`Jersey Shore`7 p.m.
Jersey Shore
Date`Team`Time
Aug. 28`at Bellefonte`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`Selinsgrove`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Montoursville`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Lewisburg`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`at Shikellamy`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`Shamokin`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`Milton`7 p.m.
Oct 16`at Danville`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`Bald Eagle Area`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`at Central Mountain`7 p.m.
Milton
Date`Team`Time
Aug. 28`Nativity BVM`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at Warrior Run`7 p.m
Sept. 12`at Holy Redeemer`1 p.m.
Sept. 18`Towanda`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`Central Mountain`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`at Mifflinburg`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`at Jersey Shore`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`Shamokin`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`at Lewisburg`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`Shikellamy`7 p.m.
Selinsgrove
Date`Team`Time
Aug. 28`Pottsville`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at Jersey Shore`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Shamokin`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Berwick`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`Muhlenberg`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`at Shikellamy`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`Central Mountain`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`at Central Columbia`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`Southern Columbia`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`Montoursville`7 p.m.
Shamokin
Date`Team`Time
Aug. 28`at Lewisburg`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`Central Mountain`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`Selinsgrove`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Nanticoke`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`Mifflinburg`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`at Jersey Shore`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`Shikellamy`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`at Milton`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`Danville`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`at Mount Carmel`7 p.m.
Shikellamy
Date`Team`Time
Aug. 28`at Central Mountain`7 p.m,
Sept.4`Loyalsock`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Mount Carmel`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`at Wellsboro`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`Jersey Shore`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`Selinsgrove`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`at Shamokin`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`Lewisburg`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`Mifflinburg`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`at Milton`7 p.m.