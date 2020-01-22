LEWISBURG — Milton got 27 straight points at the five heaviest weights on its way to a 42-27 win over Lewisburg in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover wrestling.
Aven Ayala (170 pounds), Nathan Rauch (195) and Nevin Rauch (285) won by fall during the Black Panthers’ run. Colton Taylor (126) and Chase Hoffman (152) added pins for Milton (13-5).
Cole Temple (138) recorded the only pin for the Green Dragons (8-10).
Milton 42, Lewisburg 27
138: Cole Temple (L) pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:11; 145: Kyler Crawford (M) dec. Logan Bartlett, 7-1; 152: Chase Hoffman (M) pinned Derek Shedleski, 1:48; 160: Broghan Persun (L) dec. Jason Valladares, 7-4; 170: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Hagen Persun, 0:31; 182: Luke Roup (M) by forfeit; 195: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Raphael Gearhart, 1:20; 220: Brent Mitch (M) dec. Riley Bremigen, 2-0; 285: Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 0:12; 106: Jace Gessner (L) dec. Tyler Geiswite, 9-2; 113: Thomas Lyons (L) m. dec. Aidan Keiser, 10-1; 120: Kaiden Wagner (M) tech. fall Zane Neaus, 18-2, 5:40; 126: Colton Taylor (M) pinned Collin Adams, 0:39; 132: Gavin Sheriff (L) by forfeit.
n Southern Columbia 74,
Lake Lehman 6
LEHMAN — The Tigers used seven pins and four forfeits to grab a dominant win.
Toren Cooper (106), Brady Feese (113), Kole Biscoe (120), Ian Yoder (132), Wesley Barnes (152), Gavin Garcia (160) and Colin Sharrow (182) all won by fall for the Tigers (12-2).
Southern Columbia 74,
Lake Lehman 6
145: Brandon Gedman (SC) by forfeit; 152: Wesley Barnes (SC) pinned Josh Bonomo, 0:56; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Jeremy Scouton, 0:57; 170: Cade Linn (SC) m. dec. Nick Zaboski, 9-0; 182: Colin Sharrow (SC) pinned Joe Vegas, 0:24; 195: Gaige Garcia (SC) by forfeit; 220: Max Tillett (SC) by forfeit; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) by forfeit; 106: Toren Cooper (SC) pinned Brendon Boston, 0:26; 113: Brady Feese (SC) pinned Mason Konigus, 3:21; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Brandon Ritinski, 0:09; 126: Garrett Krebs (SC) m. dec. Jake Gizenski, 10-0; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Kevin Burke, 0:45; 138: Zach Stuart (LL) pinned Ethan Roughton, 1:10.
n Williamsport 63,
Danville 18
WILLIAMSPORT — The Ironmen were eliminated from contention for District 4 Duals with the loss.
Brayden Sarviss pinned his opponent at 126 pounds for Danville (7-10).
Williamsport 63, Danville 18
113: Luke Segraves (W) dec. Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 7-2; 120: Carter Weaver (W) pinned Ethan Riedhammer, 1:04; 126: Brayden Sarviss (D) pinned Riley Harris, 2:40; 132: Isaiah Harer (W) pinned Nolan Coombe, 3:23; 138: Riley Bower (W) pinned Giuseppe Conigliaro, 0:23; 145: Roman Morrone (W) pinned Connor Jones, 1:12; 152: Owen Mahon (W) pinned Jared Dewalt, 1:02; 160: Sebastian Robinson (W) pinned Caden Hagerman, 1:05; 170: Cale Cooklin (W) pinned Tyler Artley, 3:56; 182: Santiago Bermudez (D) by forfeit; 195: Michael Cook-Stahl (D) by forfeit; 220: Charlie Lundy (W) pinned Andrew Davis, 2:33; 285: Charles Crews (W) by default over Gabriel Erdly; 106: Cael Nasdeo (W) pinned Braeden Earlston, 1:05.
n Montoursville 51,
Warrior Run 19
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders won four matches in the loss.
Warrior Run got pins from Noah Hunt (138) and Caleb Long (285).
Montoursville 51, Warrior Run 19
138: Noah Hunt (WR) pinned James Batkowski, 3:01; 145: Emery Balint (M) dec. Tanner Confair, 6-0; 152: Jacob Dinges (M) dec. Taylor Wise, 9-4; 160: Isaac Cory (M) tech. fall Grady Miller, 16-0, 3:23; 170: Cael Crebs (M) pinned Samuel Crawford, 1:53; 182: Dylan Bennett (M) pinned Hoyt Bower, 1:58; 195: Gavin Livermore (M) pinned Jeremiah Wagner, 4:58; 220: Cameron Wood (M) pinned Evan Diehl,l 0:27; 285: Caleb Long (WR) pinned Lane Stutzman, 5:02; 106: Branden Wentzel (M) m. dec. Kaden Milheim, 10-2; 113: Kaden Majcher (WR) m. dec. Cole Johnson, 11-2; 120: Landan Kurtz (WR) dec. Lucas Sherwood, 7-4; 126: Broc Lutz (M) pinned Anson Rouch, 0:15; 132: Alexander Oberheim (M) pinned Logan Witmer, 1:29.