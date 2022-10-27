There are a few reasons that this year’s rivalry game between Milton and Warrior Run feels a little different than in the past two seasons. For one thing, both programs are clearly on an upward trend, as playoff games await each team next week.
For another, this year, someone actually gets to host a full stadium of fans on Friday night.
After COVID wreaked havoc on the 2020 schedule, both Milton and Warrior Run played the entire 2021 season on the road as their stadiums were replaced, leading their rivalry game to take place at Central Columbia. Both teams opened their new fields this season, and the Defenders get to host their traditional rivals.
“That was a tough go having to play all away games (in 2021), and it’s been really fun that both programs have an awesome football field,” Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman said. “There’s a lot to be excited about. It’s always fun when you battle a neighboring school whether it’s football or any other sport, and they’ve got some good things going on over there right now.
“We have our work cut out for us for sure; this is a really good football team on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be a long night if we cannot stop the run.”
So far, Milton’s ground game hasn’t really run into many problems. Even with the loss of Chris Doyle to start the season, the Black Panthers haven’t missed a beat. Xzavier Minium, Mason Rowe and Cale Bastian have all shown themselves capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, which is why the Black Panthers come in averaging 33.3 points per game.
By contrast, Warrior Run has given up 35 points per game, in large part because turnovers have killed the Defenders’ defense and given their opponents several short fields to work with.
“They’ve done a better job with that recently, but we’ve done a pretty good job of creating turnovers all year,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “But that doesn’t mean anything if we don’t take advantage of them. We’ve got to create them, and then we’ve got to take advantage of any opportunities our defense gives us.”
For Milton, playoff seeding provides major motivation this week. Barring a calamity on the part of Jersey Shore against Central Mountain, the Black Panthers know they’ll open the 4A playoffs against Selinsgrove next week. However, a loss to Warrior Run would open the door for the Seals to earn a higher seed and host their playoff matchup, something Milton wants no part of facing.
“We have an opportunity to be able to host a playoff game at home this year, which would be a nice change from last year’s ‘home’ playoff game at Central Columbia,” Davis said. “We obviously want to come out of the game healthy, but we obviously have to play well to win.
“It’s just going to come down to are we playing at home or are we playing at Selinsgrove and, obviously, we want to play at home. But our focus is on Warrior Run and taking care of business, and if we do that, the other things will take care of themselves.”
Warrior Run also has the playoffs to worry about, but as with Milton, that’s on the back burner for the Defenders. Instead, Zechman looks at Milton as a program that’s a model for his team, and one that he’d like to see where his team measures up against before it moves into playoff football.
“They’ve been where we were at, and they had a solid season last year and now they’ve only got one loss,” Zechman said. “We’re looking to get there, and we need to get through the rest of this season and compete. I like the strides we’re making, but we’ve got to get better.”
With his team already there, Davis’ focus is on making sure the Black Panthers don’t lose sight of what they can accomplish by winning their rivalry game and going into the playoffs with momentum.
“I think it would be tremendous to be 9-1 and be able to host a playoff game,” Davis said. “We have done what we’ve wanted to do as far as the goals that our kids wanted at the start of the year. This is the last step of that before we start a new chapter in the season.”