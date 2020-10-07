The Daily Item
MILTON — Alaura Foust scored the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting Milton past Warrior Run 2-1 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer match Tuesday.
The Defenders had nearly twice as many shots (19-10), but settled for Zoe Reese’s first-half goal. Janae Bergey scored for Milton before halftime.
Milton 2, Warrior Run 1 (OT)
First half
M-Janae Bergey (Alexis Beaver); WR-Zoe Reese (Maggie Sheets).
Overtime
M-Alaura Foust (Mackenzie Lopez).
Shots: WR 19-10. Corners: WR 1-0. Cards: Milton (Bergey, 2nd, 19:41, yellow). Saves: Warrior Run 7; Milton 12 (Morgan Reiner).
n Mifflinburg 3, Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Sarah Fritz’s hat trick and two saves from Kristi Benfield carried Mifflinburg to the HAC-I win.
Peyton Yocum and Makayla Lohr assisted on Fritz’s first-half goals. Olivia Walter had the second-half assist.
Mifflinburg 3, Williamsport 0
First half
M-Sarah Fritz (Peyton Yocum), 19:50; M-Fritz (Makayla Lohr), 39:52.
Second half
M-Fritz (Olivia Walter), 48:26.
Shots: M 20-2. Corners: M 6-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 2 (Kristi Benfield); Williamsport 17 (Adelia Engel).
n Selinsgrove 3, Jersey Shore 0
SELINSGROVE — It took the Seals a little more than 60 minutes to break through the Bulldogs defense, and then Selinsgrove scored three times in nine minutes.
Lilian Poust scored with an assist from Ella Magee with 18:44 left to open the scoring. Haylee Nava and Magee then added insurance goals for the Seals, who outshot Jersey Shore 20-2. Alivia Ravy stopped both of the shots she faced to earn the shutout.
Selinsgrove 3, Jersey Shore 0
Second half
S-Lilian Poust (Ella Magee), 61:16; S-Haylee Nava (Annalise Bond), 67:27; S-Magee (Kate Stover) 70:27.
Shots: S, 20-2. Saves: Jersey Shore 17; Selinsgrove 2 (Alivia Ravy).
n Shikellamy 5, Shamokin 0
SUNBURY — Sophia Feathers and Kendra Mull each scored two goals to lead the Braves to their fourth-straight win in a HAC-I contest.
Eryn Swanger also had a goal for Shikellamy (8-1-1 overall, 5-1 HAC-I).
Olivia Haupt had five saves for the Indians (4-6-1, 3-5).
Shikellamy 5, Shamokin 0
First half
Shik-Sophia Feathers (Paige Fausey), 30:12; Shik-Feathers (Wiley Egan), 27:20.
Second half
Shik-Eryn Swanger (unassisted), 33:54; Shik-Kendra Mull (Swanger), 8:37; Shik-Mull (Shaelyn Bilger), 3:23.
Shots: Shik, 13-6. Saves: Shikellamy 6 (Cassi Ronk); Shamokin 5 (Olivia Haupt).
n East Juniata 3, Juniata 0
COCOLAMUS — Kierstyn Fogle scored two unassisted goals to lead the Tigers to the TVL victory.
Brianna Henry also scored for the Tigers (7-1, 7-0 TVL), which scored all of their goals in the first half.
Juniata dropped to 3-3, 3-2.
East Juniata 3, Juniata 0
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (unassisted), 30:55; EJ-Brianna Henry (unassisted), 25:46; EJ-Fogle (unassisted), 1:41.
Shots: EJ, 13-2. Saves: East Juniata 2; Juniata 10.
n Mount Carmel 6, Hughesville 2
MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman scored three goals for Mount Carmel, which had half as many shots as Hughesville but three times as many goals in a HAC-II win.
The visiting Spartans struck 29 shots, but they were kept off the scoreboard by Gabby McGinley (11 saves) and Peyton Carl (12) until converting a penalty kick with 18 minutes remaining.
Chapman had a natural hat trick over the first 15 minutes of the second half for a 4-0 lead.
Mount Carmel 6, Hughesville 2
First half
MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 21:00.
Second half
MC-Mia Chapman, 42:00; MC-Chapman, 51:00; MC-Chapman, 55:00; H-Getz (penalty kick), 62:00; MC-Haley Sypniewski, 63:00; H-Clark, 68:00; MC-Karli Madison, 71:00.
Shots: H 29-14. Corners: H 6-3. Saves: Hughesville 6 (L. Myers); Mount Carmel 23 (Gabby McGinley 11, Peyton Carl 12).
n Meadowbrook Chr. 6, Grace Prep 0
MILTON — Amelia Yordy scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Lions dominated Grace Prep in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play.
Meadowbrook (10-2, 5-1 ACAA) scored three goals in a 3:34 stretch late in the first half to up its lead to 4-0 before intermission.
Meadowbrook Christian 6, Grace Prep 0
First half
MC-Maddy Osman, 24:53; MC-Amelia Yordy (Osman), 8:41; MC-Maddy Steck, 5:59; MC-Audrey Millett (Yordy) 5:17.
Second half
MC-Yordy (Steck), 19:24; MC-Kailey Devlin, 7:18.
Shots: MC, 19-3. Corners: MC, 8-0. Saves: Grace Prep 8 (Makayla Ley); Meadowbrook Christian 1 (Alayna Smith 1, Emily Toland 0).
n Northumberland Christian 9,
Columbia County Christian 1
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors scored six goals in a span of 5:54 to take control of the ACAA contest.
Ellianna Zwatty opened the scoring 11:20 into the game. By the time 17:14 had passed, Emily Garvin scored to cap the six-goal barrage by Norry Christian (14-1, 9-0 ACAA).
Northumberland Christian 9,
Columbia County Christian 1
First half
NC-Elliana Zwatty (Emma Daku-Treas), 11:20; NC-Daku-Treas (Zwatty), 12:11; NC-Daku-Treas (Zwatty), 14:02; NC-Eden Daku-Treas (Em. Daku-Treas), 15:37; NC-Anna Ulmer, 16:44; NC-Emily Garvin, 17:14.
Second half
NC-Garvin, 60:13; CCC-Grace Clippinger, 72:21; NC-Kaitlyn Bookwalter, 76:51; NC-Samantha Hudson (Caryssa Ressler), 79:36.
Shots: NC, 13-2. Corners: NC, 7-2. Saves: Columbia County Christian 3 (Ashliegh Boudman); Northumberland Christian 1 (Rebekah Hayner 0; Caitlyn Gray 1).