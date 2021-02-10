The Daily Item
HUGHESVILLE — Carter Lilley scored six of his nine points in overtime to help Milton grab a 57-49 win over Hughesville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys basketball.
Jace Brandt, who scored a game-high 19 points, and Xzavier Minium, who added 16, each made eight free throws for the Black Panthers, who shot 25-of-35 from the free-throw line as a team.
The Spartans shot 12-of-21 from the free-throw line.
Milton 57, Hughesville 49, OT
Milton 57
Austin Gainer 1 1-2 3, Xzavier Minium 3 8-13 16, Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 3, Carter Lilley 1 7-8 9, Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2, Jace Brandt 5 8-10 19, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 25-35 57.
3-point goals: Minium 2, Rowe, Brandt.
Did not score: Wade Young.
Hughesville 49
Josh Heiney 2 2-3 7, Nick Trevouledes 3 4-6 10, Mike Dyling 2 0-3 4, Dylan Bieber 3 4-5 12, Ethan Woolcock 1 0-0 2, Landen King 0 1-2 1, Trent Knarr 3 0-0 8, Luke Kaiser 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 12-21 49.
3-point goals: Bieber 2, Knarr 2, Heiney.
Did not score: Brady Snyder.
Score by quarters
Milton 12 13 14 7 11 — 57
Hughesville 9 9 16 12 3 — 49
n Northumberland Chr. 46,
Juniata Christian 31
MCALISTERVILLE — Cole Knauss hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points, Luke Snyder added 15, and Northumberland Christian remained unbeaten in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play.
The Warriors (9-5 overall, 6-0 ACAA) erased a halftime deficit with a 28-11 second half. Josh King had nine rebounds in the win.
Owen Yorks led Juniata Christian (7-4, 4-3) with 10 points.
Northumberland Christian 46,
Juniata Christian 31
Northumberland Christian (9-5, 6-0) 46
Josh King 0 2-2 2, David King 2 2-2 7, Luke Snyder 7 1-2 15, Cole Knauss 7 2-2 20, Henry McElroy 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 7-9 46.
3-point goals: Knauss 4, D. King 1.
Did not score: Justin Ross, Donnie Rager.
Juniata Chrisitan (7-4, 4-3) 31
Luke Shaffer 3 2-4 8, Trey Tusing 0 0-4 0, Nevin Yorks 2 3-4 7, Anson Portzline 3 0-0 6, Owen Yorks 4 0-0 10. Totals 12 6-12 31.
3-point goals: Yorks 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 11 7 13 15 — 46
Juniata Christian 10 10 8 3 — 31