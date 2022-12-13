MILTON — Quinn Keister and Alex DeHart scored consecutive first-period falls to spark a series of five Milton wins to close a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover wrestling match Tuesday.
The Black Panthers won nine bouts in all, four with pins, to claim a 51-17 victory over Mifflinburg.
Falls by Trey Locke (215 pounds) and Ty Locke (106) preceded the Keister and DeHart pins.
Mifflinburg got falls from Emmanuel Ulrich (285) and Ben Straub (120), while Lane Kennamond won by technical fall at 132.
Milton 51, Mifflinburg 17
189: Cale Bastian (Milt) won by forfeit; 215: Trey Locke (Milt) pinned Jon Melendez, 2:14; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (Miff) pinned Paul Rohland, 4:48; 106: Ty Locke (Milt) pinned Jack Gramly, 3:00; 113: Abbey Moser (Milt) won by forfeit; 120: Ben Straub (Miff) pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:28; 126: No match; 132: Lane Kennamond (Miff) tech. fall Tyler Geiswite, 16-0 (0:00); 138: Quinn Keister (Milt) pinned Wesley Smith, 1:10; 145: Alex DeHart (Milt) pinned Bryan Reeder, 0:18; 152: Alex Parker (Milt) won by forfeit; 160: Bradley Wolfe (Milt) dec. Oliver Patte, 6-2; 172: Alex Hoffman (Milt) won by forfeit.