WILLIAMSPORT — Ryan Bickhart won the race for Milton, but Williamsport swept the meet from the Black Panthers, Loyalsock and Mount Carmel.
In the girls race, Milton swept all three meets, beating the Lancers (27-30), the Millionaires (26-30) and the Red Tornadoes (20-37).
Bickhart won theboys in 17:33 beating Ethan Holcomb of Williamsport by six seconds.
Elyse Knoebel of South Williamsport won the girls race in 21:30, but Milton swept the next three spots, propelling them to the victory.
Jaden Mather finished in 22:01, Emma East finished in 23:15, and Mercedes Farr finished in 23:26 for the Black Panthers.
Boys
Williamsport 15, Loyalsock 49
Williamsport 15, Mount Carmel 50
Williamsport 23, Milton 36
1. Ryan Bickhart (M), 17:33; 2. Ethan Holcomb (W), 17:39; 3. Patrick Nardi (W), 17:57; 4. Rex Farr (M), 17:58; 5. Pence Kissick (W), 18:09; 6. Holden Fury (W), 18:15; 7. Cash Rogers (W), 19:18; 8. Jude Sterling (M) 19:26; 10. Steven Lingg (L), 19:34; 14. Parker Emery (L), 20:57; 16. Landon Hammond (L), 21:26; 17. Brian Newcomer (M), 21:40; 19. Connor Kelleher (L), 21:53; 20. Caleb Gensemer (MC), 22:10; 21. Zach Guffey (Milt), 22:40; 22. Chance Benshoff (Milt), 22:54; 25. Jackson Gensemer (MC), 23:53; 28. Joshua Siegrist (MC), 26:12; 30. Evan Bronkoski (MC), 27:00; 31. Zach Zerbe (MC), 27:34.
Girls
Loyalsock 26, Williamsport 29
Williamsport 17, Mount Carmel 41
Milton 26, Williamsport 30
Loyalsock 17, Mount Carmel 41
Milton 27, Loyalsock 30
Milton 20, Mount Carmel 37
1. Elise Knoebel (SW), 21:30; 2. Jaeden Mather (M), 22:01; 3. Emma East (M), 23:15; 4. Mercedes Farr (M), 23:26; 5. Caroline Baker (L), 23:43; 6. Hazel Zajack (L), 24:08; 7. Anna Hersted (W), 25:08; 8. Bella Gehron (W), 25:23; 9. Kathryn Stea (W), 25:24; 10. Julia Breon (L), 25:37; 11. Kammarah Temple (L), 25:38; 12. Hannah Fourspring (MC), 25:42; 13. Liz Stoica (W), 25:45; 14. Nadia Kelchner (W), 25:55; 15. Reese Romanoski (MC) 25:55; 17. Alice Ecker (L), 26:09; 19. Aliana Ayala (M), 28:42; 21. Sarah Sosky (MC), 29:39; 22. Cameron Hoover (M), 31:56