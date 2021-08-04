Tyler Leeser believes he finally turned a corner as a Virginia Tech track and field team member.
“This past indoor season, I really broke through from being just another guy on the roster to being a contributor helping win the (conference) team title,” Leeser said. “I put myself in there with the top guys, which was definitely a big goal for me coming into college in general.”
Leeser, a 2018 Milton graduate, closed his indoor season with a strong showing at the Atlantic Coast Conference meet. He ran the opening 1,200-meter leg for the Hokies’ championship distance medley relay, and he also set a personal record to finish eighth in the mile.
“That was my first individual ACC point, which was really cool,” Leeser said. “It was a huge success, and it was really fun. Also, the men’s team won the ACC team title. I felt really good about it. It was definitely my best season to date.”
Eric Johannigmeier, who is Virginia Tech’s cross-country coach and a track and field assistant coach in charge of distance runners, said he was pleased with what he saw from Leeser.
“He showed good improvement in his sophomore year and was consistent,” Johannigmeier said. “In his junior year, he really challenged himself and made the decision he wanted to be really good.”
The leg of the distance medley relay that Leeser ran to help the Hokies claim the ACC title is unusual.
“The 1,200 is cool because you never run that except for the one relay, so no one is training for it,” Leeser said. “It’s less about who can run a 1,200 faster than just who is the most competitive, and who can race it the best. Who can step up and do it?”
Running the 1,200 leg was a role the Hokies wanted Leeser to fill.
“The biggest thing is Tyler trains for the 800 and mile, and the 1,200 is in between,” Johannigmeier said. “The 1,200 is an important leg because it starts the whole thing off. You want someone you trust and know will be competitive.
“Tyler really showed in his racing that he was someone who would be competitive. He was racing well, and was a very good fit for that role.”
Leeser finished eighth in the conference in the mile, but he was the fourth Virginia Tech runner to cross the finish line.
“When you’re toeing the line in the ACC final with three of your teammates, it’s more exciting,” Leeser said. “It’s not just going out for a run with friends, but you’ve got friends right there with you. ... Having those guys is such a gift. It’s crazy to have that many guys who are so good. It’s a lot of fun.”
Unfortunately for Leeser, he wasn’t able to build on his successful indoor season during the outdoor spring season.
“I don’t have much to say about the outdoor season,” Leeser said. “I raced one time, and ran a 14:44 in the 5K. Then I got pneumonia, which took me out for a couple weeks. By the time I recovered, we were at the point in the season where for me to get back into the shape I needed to be, it was going to be too late.”
That’s been a bit of the story of Leeser’s Virginia Tech career. He said he felt he was poised for a good outdoor season as a sophomore, but then that season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was also hampered by lingering injuries from high school when he entered the program as a freshman.
Adjusting to college
Leeser was a two-time Daily Item Male Track Athlete of the Year while with the Black Panthers, and finished as the state runner-up in the 800 as both a junior and senior.
However, heading to Virginia Tech was a big change for Leeser.
“It was definitely an adjustment,” Leeser said. “Being from Central Pa. and being a top guy in the area for a couple years to being just another freshman was motivating. That helped me get a lot better.”
Another thing Leeser pointed to in his improvement was training with guys who were “just as good as him” on a daily basis.
“Going to a big school was initially different, but it was worth it for me,” Leeser said.
“It’s definitely a process,” Johannigmeier said. “The ACC is an extremely difficult conference, and mid-distance/distance is a specialty in the ACC.
“It takes time to get used to the harder training and the college lifestyle.”
The biggest adjustment for Leeser has come in cross-country.
“Cross-country in college has been hard for me,” Leeser said. “I haven’t had as much success as I’ve had on the track. But, the base of running longer races and training has helped when I get into faster races. Cross-country is more about preparing mentally and getting grittiness.”
Leeser said a big part of that is high school cross-country is a 5K race, while in college it’s an 8K. In track, Leeser is running similar distances to what he did in high school.
“Just in general, high school male cross-country athletes make the jump from three miles or 5K all the way up to 8K or 10K,” Johannigmeier said. “That makes it a little more difficult than for female runners who go up to a 6K. In men’s cross-country, it’s a big jump aerobically.”
Looking ahead
Leeser’s training has been different this offseason as he prepares for his senior year at Virginia Tech.
He has been working as a parasail boat driver at a camp on Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains in New York, but he’s still running.
“A lot of the time (training) is about being focused and trying to hit paces,” Leeser said. “This summer, I’m being more relaxed about it. I appreciate the running. I’m going nine or 10 miles in a run, having some time to relax and think about things. I’m not focused entirely on my form or breathing.
“During the season, it’s much more focused and goal-oriented. I’ve been able to get back to the love of running.”
Leeser said his biggest goal for the upcoming season is to take on a bigger leadership role for the Hokies.
“Our team got a lot smaller heading into this season,” Leeser said. “We had a lot of guys graduate, including guys who took advantage of the extra COVID year. Even though I have several years of eligibility left, I’m going into my senior season and one of the older guys on the team so the opportunity for leadership is exciting.”
Johannigmeier said that was no surprise to him.
“He showed a lot of improvement indoors,” Johannigmeier said. “He has a great attitude, and he’s very likable, plus he had good examples ahead of him. He has a lot of traits that you need to be a leader.”
Leeser’s second goal for his senior year is more easily quantifiable.
“This past year, I had five teammates run a sub-four-minute mile, and some of those guys are coming back,” he said. “Running under four minutes in the mile is definitely a goal for me. It’s a big step, but I definitely think it’s one that is possible.”
The biggest thing he needs to do is get stronger, which will come from a good cross-country season.
“The toughness that comes from cross-country I think will help me a lot,” Leeser said. “That should help me be more mentally prepared for the mile. Running a 3:59 is not easy, so putting myself in more situations that are not easy with help.”