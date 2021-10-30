WILLIAMSPORT — Carter Lilley scored in the first three minutes of the second half Saturday as Milton took on Wellsboro in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal.
Not only did the goal push the Black Panthers' lead to two, but it was also Lilley's 50th career tally. He assisted on a goal later as Milton defeated Wellsboro 5-1 at Loyalsock High School.
“I don’t really know how to describe it,” Lilly said. “For me, it just felt like any other goal. Getting 50 will sink in later, but at the moment it felt like any other goal.”
The third-seeded Black Panthers (16-2-1) will face No. 2 Midd-West in the semifinals. However, the Hornets (9-6-2) gave Milton a little bit of a scare.
Joel Langdon and Conner Smith scored six minutes apart in the first half to stake the Black Panthers to a 2-0 lead, but Jack Poirier scored with less than three minutes to go in the first half for Wellsboro.
“The guys came off and they were pretty upset,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “I felt good about it. We dominated; they just had one big counter.”
Lilley's milestone tally, which came 2:32 after halftime, seemed to spark Milton in the second half. Austin Gainer scored to push the lead to three, and Lilley assisted on Brodey Scoggins' goal with nine minutes left for the final margin.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
At Loyalsock H.S.
MILTON 5, WELLSBORO 1
First half
M-Joel Langdon, 21:24; M-Conner Smith, 27:46; W-Jack Poirier, 37:22.
Second half
M-Carter Lilley, 42:32; M-Austin Gainer, 66:29; M-Brodey Scoggins (Lilley), 71:06.
Shots: M 25-3. Shots on goal: M 13-3. Corners: M 2-1. Saves: Wellsboro 8 (Aiden Gehman); Milton 2 (Jonah Strobel).