LOCK HAVEN — Mackenzie Lopez may have had a lengthy car ride to deal with once she pulled off her spikes Saturday — try motoring to a wedding in North Carolina — but that didn’t mean the Milton junior didn’t remain in the throwing zone she’s been in.
And while Lopez wasn’t available to discuss her exploits at the Lock Haven High School Classic, several others who pay close attention to her daily training sessions were more than willing to pitch in.
Uncorking a throw of 129 feet, 5 inches on her second javelin attempt of the day, Lopez’s heave enabled her to outdistance her closest competitor by more than 11 feet.
Saturday’s triumph also was Lopez’s fourth in the past five competitions — two in invitationals and two in dual meets.
Lopez’s best throw came last weekend at Shippensburg’s Jack Roddick Invitational, where she popped a career-best and school-record 136-3 to finish third. She popped a 127-11 to win Selinsgrove’s Wilhour Classic two weeks ago, while also winning in dual meets against Central Mountain (110-1) and Shikellamy (128-3).
“Just confidence and ability,” Milton coach Rod Harris said of Lopez’s surge, a dynamic that’s the byproduct of her friendly yet fiercely competitive competition with teammate Morgan “Mo” Reiner. “The confidence is building between her and Mo. They’re battling every day. They’re training together every day. So those throws that were 107, 109, those are no longer. We have now graduated to the 127, 129, 136 block.
“Our normal has elevated drastically because of the competition between the two, and the confidence level has increased as well.”
Quite simply, Harris and assistant coach/javelin guru Bing Pursel remain hopeful Lopez’s April upward trajectory — and Reiner’s ability, competitiveness, and experience — leads to more significant results once the postseason arrives in a few weeks. Particularly since Lopez finished second to Reiner at the District 4 Class 2A championships last May in Williamsport that Milton’s girls reigned over for the first time.
Reiner went on to finish sixth at states, while Lopez checked in at 15th. If Harris and Pursel get their wish, both will be headed back to Shippensburg on Memorial Day weekend.
“That back and back drive, when they’re one-two in (District 4), that’s awesome,” admitted Harris, who had Lopez run a leg in the 4x800 relay Saturday for the first time in 2023. Moments later, after hustling to the javelin venue, she was imposing her will with her right arm. “That’s awesome.”
“I don’t know what (Lopez) can throw,” Pursel said. “I’m just hoping she does it this year and tops it next year.”
While Reiner was nursing a tender right shoulder Saturday and didn’t throw in her specialty event, the University of Delaware recruit cleared a season-best 8-6 in the pole vault, finishing fourth in that event.
Other Milton place-winners included Brianna Gordner, who popped a PR (31-0¾) and finished sixth in the shot put; Elizabeth Schrock cleared 4-8 and wound up sixth in the high jump; and Sara Dewyer claimed eighth in the long jump after posting a season-best 15-4.
On the boys’ side, the Black Panthers pocketed a pair of firsts as Joel Langdon won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, and Xzavier Minium won the triple jump champion after recording a career-best 42-3½. Minium’s previous PR (41-2½) occurred Tuesday.
Minium also posted a PR in the 200 meters (23.05) but finished fourth in an event won by State College blur Jesse Myers.
Ashton Krall’s personal-best in the 300 hurdles (44.88) took seventh in that event, but he also landed an eighth in the triple jump (39-7¼). Anthony Wendt also placed in two events, adding a fifth in the pole vault (12-6) and a seventh in the high jump with a season-best 5-8.
While Pursel is pleased with how his javelin-throwing girls are progressing — Amelia Gainer has popped 108 and gets better each time out — he’s equally delighted about the rapid improvement shown by Connor Snyder and Jace Brandt. Snyder finished third at LHU with a 162-10 (he’s thrown 168-7), while Brandt was right behind his junior teammate in fourth place. Brandt’s PR (164-9) came last year at districts.
“They’re starting to climb at the right time,” Pursel said.
Warrior Run’s boys collected four medals Saturday as Isaac Butler and Judah Kennel finished third and sixth in the pole vault, respectively, even though both bowed out at 12-6. Cody Goodspeed was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.21), while Alex Brown was seventh in the 400 with a personal-best 52.84.
Claire Dufrene nearly took second in the 1,600 meters — her 1:16.90 on the final lap moved her from fourth to third — but her 5:16.02 was a personal-best time. Sage Dunkleberger rallied to grab eighth (5:41.45) in the same event.
Keiara Shaffer snared a sixth-place finish in the 3,200, posting a PR (12:33.51) in the process. Warrior Run’s final individual place-winner came in the pole vault, as Alivia Ritenour wound up second after clearing 8-6.