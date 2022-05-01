LOCK HAVEN — Riley Murray set a Milton school record in the pole vault, winning the event at the Lock Haven Classic on Saturday.
Murray cleared 11-1 to set the record, and eventually cleared 12-3 to win the event. All of the local winners on the girls side came in the field events.
Quinn Johnson of Southern Columbia and Avery Dowkus of Mount Carmel each claimed throwing titles. Johnston won the javelin with a throw of 130-4, winning the event by nearly nine feet over Milton's Mackenzie Lopez. Dowkus won the shot put with a throw of 37-8 3/4. Dowkus set the school record at last week's Bald Eagle Invitational also at Lock Haven University with a throw of 39-2 1/4.
On the boys side, Jackson Clarke of Danville and Jake Rose of Southern Columbia of Southern Columbia each won two events. Clark bested Cameron Sims of Williamsport in the 100 and 200. Clarke won the 100 in 10.79, and the 200 in 21.72.
Rose continued his dominance of hurdle events. He won the 110 high hurdles in 14.46 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 40.54. Rose won both races at last week at the Bald Eagle Invitational.
Bronson Kraniak of Danville dominated the javelin. His throw of 174-10 was more than 15-feet further than second place Conner Snyder of Milton.
Lewisburg's Thomas Hess won the 400 in 51.08, edging Hayden Swinehart of South Williamsport by eight tenths of a second.
Lock Haven Classic
at Lock Haven University
Saturday
Boys
100: 1. Jackson Clarke (Danville), 10.79; 2. Cameron Sims (Williamsport), 11.11; 3. Cam Michaels (Lewisburg), 11.15; 4. Emmanuel Pombor (Williamsport), 11.19; 5. Ethan Ross (Coudersport), 11.37; 6. Chris Aviles (Milton), 11.62; 7. Garrett Varano (Mount Carmel), 11.64.
200: 1. Clarke (Danville), 21.72; 2. Sims (Williamsport), 21.89; 3. Alex Morrison (Southern Col.), 22.89; 4. Pombor (Williamsport), 22.91; 5. Ross (Coudersport), 23.03; 6. Angelo Casas (Williamsport), 23.6; 7. Andres Quintana (Loyalsock), 23.65.
400: 1. Thomas Hess (Lewisburg), 51.08; 2. Hayden Swinehart (South Williamsport), 51.88; 3. Quintana (Loyalsock), 51.94; 4. Casas (Williamsport), 52.08; 5. Alex Brown (Warrior Run), 53.02; 6. Mark Jackson (Pocono Mountain West), 53.06; 7. Damond Greene (Williamsport), 54.1.
800: 1. Micah Williamson (DuBois Central Catholic), 2:03.83; 2. Eric Bennett (Bellefonte), 2:05.64; 3. Michael Cashwell (Central Mountain), 2:06.46; 4. Logan Hall (Williamsport), 2:07.13; 5. Owen Trump (Williamsport), 2:09.11; 6. Gavin Greico (Loyalsock), 2:09.62; 7. Jackson (Pocono Mountain West), 2:10.61.
1,600: 1. Kevin Sherry (Coudersport), 4:22.12; 2. Morgan Gavitt (Hughesville), 4:22.78; 3. Ryan Bickhart (Milton), 4:39.1; 4. Kiernan Murray (Lewisburg), 4:46.25; 5. Edward Zuber (Southern Col.), 4:46.52; 6. Nicholas Fortin (Hughesville), 4:46.52; 7. Holden Furey (Williamsport), 4:47.72.
3,200: 1. Sherry (Coudersport), 9:40.07; 2. Jonathan Hess (Lewisburg), 9:40.84; 3. Ethan Holcomb (Williamsport), 10:12.32; 4. Chase Eberling (Bellefonte), 10:12.75; 5. Weston Fry (Montoursville), 10:26.51; 6. Caleb Vinnedge (Bellefonte), 10:28.76; 7. Jude Sterling (Meadowbrook Christian), 10:41.81.
110HH: 1. Jake Rose (Southern Col.), 14.46; 2. Brock Weaver (South Williamsport), 16.02; 3. Karson Kline (Clearfield), 16.08; 4. Xavier Williams (Altoona), 16.31; 5. Josiah Schans (Montoursville), 16.53; 6. Christopher Reed (Pocono Mountain West), 16.58; 7. Will Burdett (Loyalsock), 16.61.
300H: 1. Rose (Southern Col.), 40.54; 2. Cole Bradley (Central Columbia), 41.21; 3. Kline (Clearfield), 41.97; 4. Weaver (South Williamsport), 43.49; 5. Reed (Pocono Mountain West), 43.64; 6. Ashton Helwig (Southern Col.), 43.75; 7. Burdett (Loyalsock), 43.99.
2,000 steeplechase: 1. Kenneth Draper (Hughesville), 6:55.9; 2. Chase Bilodeau (Milton), 6:59.58; 3. Connor Murray (Lewisburg), 7:08.89; 4. William Pence-Kieser (Williamsport), 7:27.22; 5. Angelo Catalone (St. Mary's Area), 7:51.67; 6. Braydon Mosier (St. Mary's Area), 8:05.97; 7. Landyn Gephart (South Williamsport), 8:09.27.
400R: 1. Williamsport, 43.63; 2. Bellefonte, 45.55; 3. Montoursville, 45.56; 4. Loyalsock, 45.85; 5. Central Columbia, 46.17; 6. Altoona, 46.2; 7. Central Mountain, 46.53.
1,600R: 1. Williamsport, 3:35.34; 2. South Williamsport, 3:37.1; 3. Warrior Run, 3:38.9; 4. Altoona, 3:46.92; 5. Montoursville, 3:47.09; 6. Southern Columbia, 3:48.94; 7. Central Mountain, 3:49.75.
3,200R: 1. Williamsport, 8:29.16; 2. Lewisburg, 8:41.47; 3. Southern Columbia, 8:42.93; 4. St. Mary's, 8:45.28; 5. Bellefonte, 8:50.0; 6. Elk County Catholic, 9:10.81; 7. Montoursville, 9:13.61.
High jump: 1. Reed (Pocono Mountain West), 6-0; 2. Brett Gerlach (Central Mountain), 6-0; 3. Josh Corso (Altoona), 5-10; 4. Tyler Arnold (Southern Columbia), 5-10; 5. Schans (Montoursville), 5-10; 6. Joel Langdon (Milton), 5-0; 7. Kyle Christman (Southern Columbia), 5-8; 8. Kemp Bowman (Central Columbia), 5-8.
Long jump: 1. Michael Lawrence (Pocono Mountain West), 21-0; 2. Nelson MacDonald (Williamsport), 20-9 1/4; 3. Reed (Pocono Mountain West), 20-5 1/4; 4. Rose (Southern Columbia), 20-3; 5. Cole Spears (Mount Carmel), 20-2 1/4; 6. Varano (Mount Carmel), 19-11 1/2; 7. Alonzo Rice (Williamsport), 19-6.
Triple jump: 1. Lawrence (Pocono Mountain West), 42-9 3/4; 2. Gerlach (Central Mountain), 42-2; 3. Morrison (Southern Col.), 41-3 1/4; 4. Jakiha Kline (Williamsport), 41-0 1/2; 5. Andrew Reed (Loyalsock), 40-9 1/2; 6. Aiden Everett (Williamsport), 40-1 1/2; 7. Nathan McCormack (Warrior Run), 39-10 1/2.
Pole vault: 1. Nathan Lutz (Altoona), 14-1; 2. Brayden McKibben (Montoursville), 12-6; 3. Bryce Eberhart (Montoursville), 11-6; 4. Gavin Holcombe (Danville), 11-6; 5. Isaac Butler (Warrior Run), 11-6; 6. Varano (Mount Carmel), 11-6; 7. Andrew Wendt (Milton), 11-6.
Discus: 1. Anton Stratts (Central Mountain), 150-4; 2. Garrett Laver (Williamsport), 143-2; 3. Michael Farronato (Mount Carmel), 131-11; 4. Matt Scicchitano (Mount Carmel), 130-10; 5. Arnold (Southern Columbia), 126-8; 6. Brayden Brown (Montoursville), 123-6; 7. Sam Ayers (Coudersport), 121-11.
Shot put: 1. Logan Dawes (Central Mountain), 48-7 1/2; 2. Zach Gose (Lewisburg), 47-11; 3. Gavin Farquharson (Montoursville), 46-4 1/4; 4. Casey Walk (Altoona), 46-3 1/2; 5. Stratts (Central Mountain), 45-5 3/4; 6. Brown (Montoursville), 44-10 1/4; 7. David Hall (Lewisburg), 44-1 1/4.
Javelin: 1. Bronson Kraniak (Danville), 174-10; 2. Conner Snyder (Milton), 159-3; 3. Zach Barnes (Montoursville), 158-11; 4. Farronato (Mount Carmel), 153-9; 5. Arnold (Southern Col.), 149-8; 6. Laver (Williamsport), 149-8; 7. Gabe Leffler (Southern Col.), 147-1.
GIRLS
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger (Central Columbia), 12.91; 2. Aaliyah Cancel (Pocono Mountain West), 12.99; 3. Rachel Hall (Central Mountain), 13.08; 4. Katie Ryder (Loyalsock), 13.37; 5. Isabelle Caskey (St. Mary's), 13.4; 6. Mia Bowden (Pocono Mountain West), 13.59; 7. Keyana Springman (Will), 13.62.
200: 1. Cancel (Pocono Mountain West), 26.57; 2. Kendra Stout (Central Columbia), 27.17; 3. Gearinger (Central Columbia), 27.58; 4. Ryder (Loyalsock), 27.81; 5. Caskey (St. Mary's), 27.96; 6. Kerri Shutika (Bellefonte), 28.23; 7. Macy Plowman (Central Mountain), 28.32.
400: 1. Lily Saul (Montoursville), 58.15; 2. Kylie Bieber (Hughesville), 1:01.54; 3. Haley Bull (Central Columbia), 1:01.79; 4. Cassidy Savitski (Southern Col.), 1:01.8; 5. Alaina Sheehan (Central Cambria), 1:02.14; 6. Ellie Fisher (Williamsport), 1:03.3; 7. Raya Pauling (Montoursville), 1:03.88.
800: 1. Saul (Montoursville), 2:20.98; 2. Abigail George (Central Cambria), 2:22.26; 3. Charlotte Breckley (South Williamsport), 2:25.01; 4. Leah Walter (Milton), 2:26.48; 5. Faith Wilson (Central Cambria), 2:29.92; 6. Fisher (Williamsport), 2:32.36; 7. Sheehan (Central Cambria), 2:32.5.
1,600: 1. Gabby Pistner (St. Mary's), 5:24.89; 2. Morgan Brandis (Central Cambria), 5:28.97; 3. Sophia Bille (Elk County Catholic), 5:33.26; 4. Sheehan (Central Cambria), 5:35.68; 5. Eden Daku-Treas (Northumberland Christian), 5:36.74; 6. Emily Hale (Williamsport), 5:38.52; 7. Mackenzie Kelley (Altoona), 5:39.83.
3,200: 1. Annaliese Niebauer (Central Cambria), 11:48.52; 2. Grace Neubert (Elk County Catholic), 11:56.93; 3. Sage Dunkleberger (Warrior Run), 12:05.18; 4. Brandis (Central Cambria), 12:05.18; 5. Kelley (Altoona), 12:13.44; 6. Ella Bray (Pocono Mountain West), 12:34.34; 7. Heather Cecco (Southern Col.), 12:46.34.
100H: 1. Jillian Irion (Montoursville), 16.75; 2. Alannah Irwin (Altoona), 17.02; 3. Alexis Beaver (Milton), 17.19; 4. Emma Cline (Montoursville), 17.51; 5. Danna Bender (Clearfield), 17.6; 6. Emma Garstka (St. Mary's), 17.65; 7. Prynn Sidleck (Williamsport), 18.01.
300H: 1. Maura Caskey (St. Mary's), 47.15; 2. Bender (Clearfield), 47.6; 3. Mackenzie Lopez (Milton), 48.94; 4. Irion (Montoursville), 49.68; 5. Cline (Montoursville), 49.71; 6. Ava Rebuck (Central Columbia), 49.78; 7. Irwin (Altoona), 50.13.
2,000 steeplechase: 1. Stella Kuntz (Central Cambria), 8:05.7; 2. Ella Bray (Pocono Mountain West), 8:17.73; 3. Jensen Westrick (Central Cambria), 8:27.8; 4. Marlow Soyka (Central Cambria), 8:31.63; 5. Zoe Puhala (DuBois Central Catholic), 8:39.64; 6. Lucy Binkley (South Williamsport), 9:34.77; 7. Zoey Pophal (Williamsport), 9:53.23.
400R: 1. Central Columbia, 50.93; 2. Williamsport, 51.62; 3. Central Mountain, 52.25; 4. Milton, 53.64; 5. Loyalsock, 54.24; 6. St. Mary's, 54.3; 7. Bellefonte, 54.97.
1,600R: 1. St. Mary's 4:07.01; 2. Central Cambria, 4:15.92; 3. Montoursville, 4:17.73; 4. Pocono Mountain West, 4:20.17; 5. Elk County Catholic, 4:26.09; 6. Central Mountain, 4:29.99; 7. South Williamsport, 6:26.21.
3,200R: 1. Central Cambria, 9:40.61; 2. St. Mary's, 10:02.91; 3. Elk County Catholic, 10:04.5; 4. Hughesville, 10:26.74; 5. Warrior Run, 10:32.04; 6. Montoursville, 10:52.84; 7. Bellefonte, 11:38.78.
High jump: 1. Brooklyn Lentz (South Williamsport), 5-0; 2. Lily Hendricks (Central Mountain), 4-10; 3. Caitlyn Weatherhill (Central Columbia), 4-10; 4. Jayden Phillips (Montoursville), 4-10; 5. Maddy Hall (Loyalsock), 4-6; 6. Irion (Montoursville), 4-6; 7. Keziah Delph (Pocono Mountain West), 4-6.
Long jump: 1. Countness Lingard (Williamsport), 16-8 1/2; 2. Hendricks (Central Mountain), 16-7 1/4; 3. Sara Dewyer (Milton), 16-5 3/4; 4. Katie Hughes (Loyalsock), 15-9; 5. Genie Gilbride (Pocono Mountain West), 15-7; 6. Tami Geci (Elk County Catholic), 15-5 1/2; 7. Stout (Central Columbia), 15-5.
Triple jump: 1. Hendricks (Central Mountain), 35-10 1/2; 3. Sami Straub (Elk County Catholic), 34-2 1/2; 3. Dewyer (Milton), 33-6 1/2; 4. Weatherill (Central Columbia), 32-10 1/2; 5. Gilbride (Pocono Mountain West), 32-5; 6. Anna Seeley (Montgomery), 32-4 3/4; 7. Aliana Ayala (Milton) 32-1 1/2.
Pole vault: 1. Riley Murray (Milton), 12-3; 2. Josslyn Davis (Montoursville), 9-0; 3. Ava Snyder (Central Columbia), 8-6; 4. Gilbride (Pocono Mountain West), 8-0; 5. Kendall Simms (Montoursville), 8-0; 6. Charity Vellner (Mount Carmel), 8-0.
Discus: 1. Payton Bauer (St. Mary's), 115-5; 2. Taniyah Martin (Williamsport), 104-1; 3. Rebecca Cree (Central Cambria), 100-11; 4. Alli Griscavage (Southern Col.), 99-10; 5. Anna Baylor (Montoursville), 97-10; 6. Alyssa Reisinger (Mount Carmel), 94-10; 7. Grace Rizzo (Central Mountain), 92-6.
Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston (Southern Columbia), 130-4; 2. Lopez (Milton), 121-3; 3. Valerie Badger (Montoursville), 110-9; 4. Mikayla Miloy (Pocono Mountain West), 107-8; 5. Lauren Anderson (Montgomery), 106-11; 6. Olivia Holmes (Williamsport), 106-9; 7. Rylee Nicklas (St. Mary's), 106-7.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus (Mount Carmel), 37-8 3/4; 2. Bauer (St. Mary's), 36-2; 3. Geci (Elk County Catholic) 34-7 3/4; 4. Nicklas (St. Mary's), 34-4; 5. Martin (Williamsport), 34-0; 6. Anita Shek (Milton), 32-11; 7. Liv Kopitsky (Mount Carmel), 32-7 1/2.