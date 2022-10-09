The Daily Item
There were times during Friday night’s 21-13 win at Bloomsburg when Milton proved the value of its depth this season.
First, Black Panthers senior Xzavier Minium, who scored his team’s first touchdown, missed most of the final quarter and a half with cramping issues.
Running back Mason Rowe also left the game in the fourth quarter.
So to whom did Milton turn to play tailback and run the ball in its final drive?
How about junior Peyton Rearick, who has played almost everywhere for the Black Panthers since his freshman season?
The safety — Rearick had two interceptions in the victory, including one he returned for a touchdown — moved behind quarterback Cale Bastian for Milton’s final offensive drive.
Rearick said he wasn’t surprised to be called on.
“I’m ready for anything,” he said.
The Black Panthers ran speed-option with Bastian and Rearick. The two combined for all 59 yards on the ground in Milton’s seven-play drive to finish off the Panthers. Rearick had an 11-yard carry on the first play and finished with two carries for 17 yards on the drive.
—Todd Hummel
Marquee matchupOne of the most memorable games of Milton’s wildly successful 2021 season — which included the program’s first district playoff win in a decade — was a Week 6 win over Mifflinburg.
The Black Panthers, who trailed by 14 points at the half, forced two second-half turnovers in their territory, the second with less than three minutes to play that led to the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in a 15-14 victory at Bloomsburg High.
Friday’s “rematch” may or may not provide the same dramatics, but the stage is set for something as unique with both teams sitting at 6-1.
“I think that’s a huge setup for next week,” Wildcats coach Jason Dressler said after Friday’s 33-0 win at Shikellamy. “As we go into it, these guys, as well as myself and the other coaches, definitely had some nightmares after last year’s game — I’m gonna put it that way — and we haven’t forgotten about it. So there’s definitely that chip on their shoulders, and they’re excited about next week.
“It’s going to be a big game for us. It’s going to a bar of where we’re at.”
Mifflinburg averages 33.6 points per game, while Milton averages 30.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” said Wildcats junior Sean Grodotzke. “We need to be firing on all cylinders and play as a team.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Playing with purpose
There were instances during Warrior Run’s 27-7 victory over Midd-West on Friday that Defenders sophomore linebacker Colby LeBarron had trouble walking due to an injury he suffered early in the game.
However, once the ball was snapped, LeBarron was a thorn in the Mustangs’ side all evening, leading Warrior Run with 11 tackles. None was more important than the tackle for a loss he made late in the first half.
The Mustangs had third-and-goal inside the 5 while trailing the Defenders, 7-0. LeBarron, a 5-foot-7, 155-pounder, knifed through a gap in the offensive line and tackled Austin Dorman for a loss.
With the addition of a personal foul penalty after the play, Midd-West then faced fourth-and-goal from the 20.
