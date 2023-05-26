SHIPPENSBURG — Morgan Reiner never pictured herself throwing the javelin.
After her freshman track and field season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Reiner anticipated running middle-distance events. Then one of her coaches convinced her to try javelin.
Now, the Milton senior is a Class 2A bronze medalist in the event.
During the final throw of her high school career, Reiner uncorked a distance of 143 feet, 2 inches to place third Friday at the PIAA Track & Field Class 2A Championships at Shippensburg University. The throw was a new personal best, eclipsing her distance last week at the District 4 meet. It also set a new Milton school record.
“In middle school, I ran cross country, so I was expecting to be running mid-distance, and had no idea I was gonna be throwing javelin until my coach stepped me aside and was like ‘Hey, you should throw javelin,’ I’m like, ‘Me?,’” Reiner said. “I’m like 5-(foot)-5, 120 pounds. You don’t think of someone as small as me to be throwing in track and field. So it’s been a journey, for sure.
“I’m proud. It’s amazing. I love my coaches; I love my teammates; and it was just so much fun.”
Before her record-breaking throw, Reiner’s best distance came in her first attempt at 135-11. Reiner was in fourth place, but her final throw bumped her to third. Evelyn Bliss (Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley) earned the gold medal with a mark of 170-2, which shattered a state record that had stood since 2008.
After only a couple years of throwing the javelin, Reiner will compete at the Division I college level for Delaware next season.
“I was throwing in the 130s in all my throws (Friday), and I was like, You know what? I just need to relax like I did at districts,” Reiner said. “I wasn’t really thinking at districts, so that’s what I obviously what worked for me to hit the 140. So I went out and I tried to do the same thing, and it worked.”
Reiner was joined on the medal stand by Black Panthers teammate Mackenzie Lopez, who finished in seventh place. On her second-to-last attempt, Lopez hit a mark of 128-1.
While she was satisfied with a medal, the junior hoped for a better result.
“Definitely feels amazing,” Lopez said. “Not where I wanted to place, but I gave what I had today and I came out with a medal still. I got an extra year. Hopefully, I’ll get up there top-three and keep (Reiner’s) legacy going, but it feels amazing.”
Reiner and Lopez both improved upon their standings from last year’s state meet. Reiner finished sixth, while Lopez was 15th a year ago.
“It was the ride of your dreams,” Reiner said of she and Lopez competing together at states. “I couldn’t have placed it any better. It’s just fun to be out here with her and, like I said, to have all that support with us. Now we get to go relax and take a deep breath and be able to celebrate together. To have this whole season be back-and-forth with each other, it was awesome.”
Southern Columbia also had a Day One medalist in Katie Moncavage, who finished seventh in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:08.48. Warrior Run freshman Claire Dufrene fell one spot shy of the podium after finishing in ninth place with a time of 5:12.08.
Moncavage was a part of the Tigers’ 4x400 team that qualified for today’s finals. The Tigers’ quartet of Loren Gehret, Sophie Shadle, Peyton Wisloski and Moncavage finished in seventh place in the preliminaries. Moncavage will also have a chance to repeat as state champion in the 800 today.
Also in the preliminaries, Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle qualified for today’s finals in both hurdles. Pyle entered Friday as the the top seed in the 300 and lived up that rank. She finished in first place, clocking in a time of 45.05 seconds. In her heat, Pyle finished more than a second ahead of the field. In the 100, Pyle finished in seventh place with a time of 15.85 seconds.
To prepare for states, Pyle trained with Selinsgrove’s Abby Parise earlier this week. Parise also qualified in both hurdling events in Class 3A on Friday.
“It feels so good,” Pyle said. “I was really looking for this to be my redemption year. I fell last year in the 300 hurdles and that really set me back, so I was looking forward to getting on, doing really well this year.”