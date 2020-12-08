Larissa Shearer frustrated Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey coaches to the point they named her the division’s top goalie.
The Milton senior, who made 1,183 saves in her four-year varsity career, was one of four Black Panthers recognized by the HAC-I coaches, a rare first-team player for the program.
HAC-I champion Selinsgrove led the way with 18 honorees across the first- and second-team and honorable mention lists. Mifflinburg had 12 all-stars, while Shikellamy had six. Southern Columbia matched Milton with four all-stars, and Danville had a pair.
The HAC-II coaches produced a 12-player first team, as well as seven second-team all-stars.
Co-champion Bloomsburg led the way with seven honorees, followed by Midd-West (six) and Central Columbia (five). Lewisburg, which shared the HAC-II title, had three first-team all-stars, while Warrior Run had one.
Shearer recorded her milestone 1,000th save on Sept. 17 at Shikellamy. In her final game, also against Shikellamy, she made 22 saves and forced the District 4 Class 2A runner-up Braves to overtime before bowing, 1-0.
Jessica Alba, a senior forward who scored 102 career points, was joined on the HAC-I first team by Selinsgrove teammates Liv Reichley and Leah Toskey (forwards); Hailey Bingaman, Sydney Schmouder and Hannah Smullen (midfielders); and Grace Kuhns and Greta Widmaier (backs). Seals junior goalie Riley Batdorf was a second-team pick.
Mifflinburg seniors Camille Finerghty (forward), Chloe Hanselman (forward), Brook Karchner (mid), and Brooke Catherman (back) were first-team choices.
Three Shikellamy seniors received first-team nods: forward Luxi Walx, mid Olivia Cimino and back Morgan Heiser. Braves sophomore goalie Reagan Wiest was second team.
Danville senior Laura Cashner and Southern Columbia senior Jaymie Petro led their teams’ all-stars as second-team picks.
Lewisburg and Midd-West each had three HAC-II first-team honorees, trailing only Bloomsburg’s five.
The Green Dragons’ top all-stars were senior mid Kara Koch, who had a 45-point season, junior forward Rylee Dyroff and junior back Siena Brazier.
Mustangs senior back Haley Stahl returned to the first team, joined by teammates Marlo Spriggle, a junior mid, and Sarah Shupp, a sophomore forward.
Warrior Run senior back Kyia Brouse was honored on the HAC-II first team.
PENNSYLVANIA HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ALL-STAR TEAMS
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM
Forwards — Mifflinburg: Camille Finerghty, Chloe Hanselman; Selinsgrove: Jessica Alba, Olivia Reichley, Leah Toskey; Shikellamy: Luxi Walz.
Midfielders — Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner; Selinsgrove: Hailey Bingaman, Sydney Schmouder, Hannah Smullen; Shikellamy: Olivia Cimino.
Backs — Mifflinburg: Brooke Catherman; Selinsgrove: Grace Kuhns, Greta Widmaier; Shikellamy: Morgan Heiser.
Goalie — Milton: Larissa Shearer.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards — Milton: Sara Dewyer; Selinsgrove: Carly Aument, Hannah Day, Rachel Martin; Southern Columbia: Addison Pita.
Midfielders — Mifflinburg: Claire Hayes; Milton: Regina Wendt; Selinsgrove: Alexis Freed; Southern Columbia: Maddie Griscavage.
Backs — Danville: Laura Cashner; Selinsgrove: Alayna Davis; Shikellamy: Isabella Hile; Southern Columbia: Jaymie Petro.
Goalies — Selinsgrove: Riley Batdorf; Shikellamy: Reagan Wiest.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards — Danville: Miranda Spotts; Mifflinburg: Sara Harter, Camryn Murray; Selinsgrove: Allison Bucher; Shikellamy: Julie Boyle.
Midfielders — Mifflinburg: Rachel Erickson, Evelyn Osborne; Selinsgrove: Emily Fry, Jenna Sassaman.
Backs — Mifflinburg: Taylor Kuhns, Emily Seebold; Milton: Anastasia Ditty; Selinsgrove: Madelyn Hoover.
Goalies — Mifflinburg: Jaden Keister; Southern Columbia: Hanna Keller.
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Forwards — Bloomsburg: Aydan McFarland, Erica Yodock; Central Columbia: Emma Yoder; Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff; Midd-West: Sarah Shupp.
Midfielders — Bloomsburg: Lindsey Fogelsanger, Cassie Slusser; Central Columbia: Allie Heintzelman; Lewisburg: Kara Koch; Midd-West: Marlo Spriggle.
Backs — Bloomsburg: Gracie Brosious; Lewisburg: Siena Brazier; Midd-West: Haley Stahl; Warrior Run: Kyia Brouse.
Goalie — Central Columbia: Makiah Brewer.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards — Bloomsburg: Morgan Millard; Midd-West: Delaney Klingler.
Midfielder — Midd-West: Lorna Oldt.
Backs — Bloomsburg: Courtney Shuman; Central Columbia: Olivia Hubler, Samantha Kurian.
Goalie — Midd-West: Paris Seibel.