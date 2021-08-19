BARNESVILLE — Damen Milewski shot a match-best 74 at Mountain Valley Golf Course to lead Lourdes Regional to a 340-406 win over Pottsville on Thursday.
The Red Raiders (1-0) also saw Joey Feudale (82) and Max Reiprish (90) shoot scores equal to or better than Pottsville's top scorer, Victoria Fuss (90), the two-time Schuylkill League girls champion.
Devin O'Hearn rounded out Lourdes Regional's scoring total with a 94.
Lourdes Regional 340, Pottsville 406
Lourdes Regional: Damian Milewski 74; Joey Feudale 82; Max Reiprish 90; Devin O'Hearn 94.
Pottsville: Victoria Fuss 90; Timmy Kimber 98; Ronald DiRocco 108; Tyler Diehl 110.