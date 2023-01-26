MINERSVILLE — Kaycee Raczka scored 23 points for Minersville (15-3, 9-1) in the Schuylkill County II contest, while Brooke Kopintez put up 20 points of her own in the game.
With the victory, the Battlin' Miners have locked up the division.
Masie Reed lead the Red Raiders (12-4, 6-4) in scoring with 15 points, while Paityn Moyer ended with 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
Minersville 69, Lourdes Regional 48
Minersville (15-3) 69
Taylor Conti 3 2-4 10; Keera Brennan 3 1-2 7; Brooke Kopinetz 5 9-13 20; Ayla Castle 4 0-0 9; Kaycee Raczka 8 6-8 23. Totals: 23 18-27 69.
3-point goals: Conti 2, Castle, Kopintez, Raczka.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional (12-4) 48
Masie Reed 6 1-2 15; Victoria Lindemuth 2 2-5 6; Paityn Moyer 5 1-2 11; Cassidy Grimes 1 0-2 2; Chloe Rishel 1 3-6 5; Anna Keer 0 2-4 2; Leah Kosmer 1 5-6 7. Totals: 16 14-27 48.
3-point goals: Reed 2.
Did not score: Luci Shingara, Gabriella Coleman.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Reg.;6;16;11;15 — 48
Minersville;13;15;13;28 — 69