MILTON — The hardest hit that Xzavier Minium took after halftime might have come from coach Phil Davis' celebratory slap to the side of his helmet to celebrate Milton's 29-26 rally to beat Mifflinburg in front of a large, raucous crowd at the new and improved Alumni Stadium.
And why wouldn't the Black Panthers have been excited. They fell behind two scores 5:11 into the game, and again on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter when the Wildcats' Andrew Diehl returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown.
But as Davis told his team in the huddle after the game, this Black Panthers team is just different.
"Confidence is an amazing trait, especially for young kids like this. When they start believing and having confidence, they can do a lot of things," Davis said. "I just feel like they just have the confidence right now to believe that they can get it done. It's a close-knit group, that keeps picking each other up. We play so hard, not that we didn't have guys that played hard before, but we didn't have kids that believed that they could win when they faced adversity.
"We faced a lot of adversity early in the game, but we never wavered."
On the first play after Mason Rowe returned a short kickoff into Mifflinburg territory, Mifflinburg's Christian Oberheim forced a fumble, and Diehl picked it up on his side of midfield with nothing but turf in front of him. His 51-yard return and Troy Dressler's two-point run made it 20-7 just 19 seconds into the second half.
"Personally, I was watching him run (for the touchdown), and I was furious," Minium said. "I knew I had to pick up my boys. I knew we were going to keep working hard until we got that win."
On the first Black Panthers' (7-1) play after the fumble, Minium took the snap, found a seam to the outside, and raced 65 yards for a touchdown down the right sideline. It cut the Mifflinburg lead to 20-14 after Trace Witter's PAT kick. It was Minium's first carry of the game, and just the second time he got his hands on the ball.
"That's poor coaching by me. That's all on me. I was walking off the field for halftime, and I thought, 'you have to be kidding me, I only got him the ball one time in the first half,'" Davis said. "So yes, the plan in the second half was to put the ball in Xzavier's hands more."
Minium added: "I knew he had a plan for me, and a plan for the team. I trusted Coach Davis, and (I knew) things would work out eventually."
The Milton defense forced a three-and-out, a reoccurring theme in the second half — and Cale Bastian hit Minium for a 46-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Three runs later — two by Minuium — Minium's 8-yard TD run and Witter's PAT kick gave Milton its first lead at 21-20 after being down by two scores just four minutes earlier in the game.
"There was a lot of adversity, but this just what this team does," Milton safety Peyton Rearick said. "We battle back, and we get it done."
Mifflinburg (5-2) took the lead one more time with help from two pass interference penalties, and a 32-yard Arnold Troup kickoff return. Dressler hit Carter Breed on a crossing pattern for a 12-yard TD with 5:55 left. The 2-point pass failed, and the Wildcats held a 26-21 advantage.
The Black Panthers defense settled in though in the second half. They limited Mifflinburg to just 65 yards of offense in the second half, and just eight carries for nine yards. Diehl didn't have a carry in the second half, and Dressler was just 7-of-21 passing in the second half.
"We didn't get any turnovers, but we really swarmed to the ball, and kept them to short gains," Milton linebacker Gary Verdinelli said.
Minium added: "We wanted to make them one dimensional. It's something that was emphasized all week."
The defense forced punts on back-to-back Mifflinburg possessions, and the offense broke through again late in the fourth quarter. The Black Panthers covered 64 yards in eight plays as Minium scored on a 6-yard TD run, and his two-point run made it 29-26 with 6:51 left in the game.
Alex Krall broke up a pass, and Isaiyah Minium had a sack to stop the next Mifflinburg drive. Then after a Milton punt, the Wildcats had one last chance with the ball with 2:59 left in the game.
Dressler found Diehl for a 27-yard gain down to the Milton 27 with a little over a minute left, but Dressler's pass on fourth-and-six from 23 fell incomplete with 25 seconds left, and the Black Panthers took a kneel down to set up a celebration in the stands and on the Black Panthers' sideline.
The game looked like it would get away from Milton early. Troup returned the opening kick 48 yards to the Milton 38, setting up three straight Diehl runs to the 1, before a Dressler sneak made it 6-0 after a missed PAT kick.
Oberheim forced a fumble on the second Milton play, jumped on by Chad Martin. Six plays later, Mifflinburg cashed in when Dressler found his 6-foot-7 tight end Kyler Troup in the front of the end zone for a 12-0 lead after the 2-point run failed.
The Black Panthers got on the board on their second possession of the game. Milton covered 70 yards in nine plays capped by Bastian's 37-yard TD run with 1:20 left in the first quarter.
MILTON 29, MIFFLINBURG 26
Mifflinburg (6-2);12;0;14;0 — 26
Milton (7-1);7;0;14;8 — 29
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Miff-Troy Dressler 1 run (kick failed)
Miff-Kyler Troup 16 pass from Dressler (run failed)
Milt-Cale Bastian 37 run (Trace Witter kick)
Third quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 51 fumble return (Dressler run)
Milt-Xzavier Minium 65 run (Witter kick)
Milt-Minium 8 run (Witter kick)
Miff-Carter Breed 12 pass from Dressler (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
Milt-Minium 6 run (Minium run)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Miff;Milt
First downs;12;12
Rushes-net yards;26-66;30-222
Passing yards;131;79
Passing;19-37-0;5-8-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-3
Penalties-yards;5-38;7-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 12-72; Carter Breed 5-13; Troy Dressler 8-(-3), TD; team 1-(-16); Milton: Xzavier Minium 12-128, 3 TDs; Cale Bastian 7-55, TD; Mason Rowe 6-40; Monte Fisher 3-7; Lucas Ditty 1-(-7); team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 19-36-0 for 131 yards; team 0-1-0. Milton: Bastian 5-8-0 for 79 yards.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Kyler Troup 3-54; Diehl 5-33; Breed 3-18, TD; Zach Wertman 2-13; Jarrett Miller 2-5; Chad Martin 1-4; Sean Grodotzke 1-4. Milton: Minium 3-63; Ditty 1-8; Trey Locke 1-6; Fisher 1-2.