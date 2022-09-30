MILTON — Xzavier Minium averaged nearly 18 yards every time he touched the ball and scored three times Friday, which is the kind of production Milton needs with sophomore Chris Doyle sidelined.
However, the Black Panthers also got two rushing touchdowns from junior Mason Rowe, one from quarterback Cale Bastian, and another off the bench from Jaeden Canelo in their 47-7 win over Hughesville.
A year after Doyle's 1,000-yard debut season was a highlight in Milton's run to the district semifinals, the Black Panthers have remained a wildly effective running team in his absence.
"Losing Chris Doyle is irreplaceable, but we have done a great job of minimizing that," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "We have a freshman that has stepped up in Monty Fisher, and Mason Rowe, who has never played two-back until this year, has really stepped up. I get to use Xzavier at a bunch of different spots ... and the ability to be able to run your quarterback gives them another player to have to defend. And up front, we get the job done."
The Black Panthers were a force on the ground Friday in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup, rushing for 296 yards and gaining 340 overall to improve to 5-1 (2-1 HAC-II).
"We knew Doyle was going to be a big part of our run game," said Minium, who ran for a season-high 131 yards, "and I feel like (his injury) fueled those second- and third-string running backs and linebackers to really step it up because they know they're going to have to fill a big spot."
After having to punt on the game's opening possession, Milton scored on three straight series for a 21-0 halftime lead. The Black Panthers nearly matched that with a 20-point third quarter during which they scored on two of their first three snaps and added a defensive touchdown.
Defensively, the Spartans were limited to minus-17 yards in the first quarter and minus-6 at the half by a Milton defense that seemed to have a jarring hit in every series.
"We read them well as a team. I mean, they played hard and they hit hard, but we read our keys and just played as a whole and rallied to the ball," said Black Panthers junior linebacker Luke Goodwin. "I thought we were playing both (run and pass) well. As a team, if we stop them there early their momentum is going to drop. So we wanted to hold them back and not let them get positive plays."
Milton juniors Hunter Zettlemoyer and Connor Snyder stopped the Spartans' Kelby Gordner for a 6-yard loss on Hughesville's first third-down situation. The ensuing punt came down near the original line of scrimmage and bounced for a loss of 7 yards to put the Black Panthers on the 20. Three plays later, Rowe ran 9 yards for his first TD.
On Milton's next series, a sack by Josh Applegate helped bring about fourth-and-16 from midfield. Minium, who used a rugby-style, running punt, ran a fake for 26 yards on the final play of the first quarter. He then broke a 23-yard touchdown run out of a Wildcat set on the first snap of the second.
"(A rugby-style punt) gives me the option that, if they don't come up and stop it, I can just run it like that," he said.
Minium then set up a 1-yard TD run by Bastian with a 39-yard, over-the-shoulder catch of a bomb on third-and-9 from the Milton 45.
In the third quarter, Milton's first three snaps resulted in a 13-yard Minium run, a 16-yard Rowe TD run, and a 51-yard Minium scoring bolt for a 34-0 lead. Later in the period, the Black Panthers' Trey Locke burst through the line to disrupt the shotgun snap and force a fumble that Minium returned 39 yards for a touchdown. The Spartans fumbled away the ball on their next series, too, recovered by Chase Lytle.
"That has been our motto all year on defense: Be physical and rally to the football," Davis said. "Honestly, we've done that all year."
MILTON 47, HUGHESVILLE 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Hughesville (3-3, 1-3);0;0;0;7 — 7
Milton (5-1, 2-1);7;14;20;6 — 47
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Mason Rowe 9 run (Trace Witter kick), 6:04
Second quarter
M-Xzavier Minium 23 run (Witter kick), 11:53
M-Cale Bastian 1 run (Witter kick), 6:40
Third quarter
M-Rowe 16 run (Witter kick), 9:11
M-Minium 51 run (kick blocked), 6:45
M-Minium 39 fumble return (Witter kick), 4:34
Fourth quarter
H-Luke Stutzman 5 run (Josh Heiney kick), 8:27
M-Jaeden Canelo 6 run (no attempt), 2:32
TEAM STATISTICS
;H;M
First downs;9;15
Rushes-yards;23-55;39-296
Passing yards;48;44
Comp.-att.-int.;8-13-0;3-5-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-20;6-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hughesville: Kelby Gordner 6-22; Aiden Barlett 1-21; Luke Stutzman 2-20, TD; Mason Hoppes 3-12; Nicholas Bragalone 1-8; Blake Davis 1-8; Angelo Ferrigno 5-7; Luke Kaiser 1-(-3); Team 1-(-17); Tyler Wetzel 2-(-23). Milton: Xzavier Minium 9-131, 2TDs; Jaeden Canelo 7-62, TD; Mason Rowe 7-40, 2TDs; Montgomery Fisher 7-29; Izayah Minium 1-18; Cale Bastian 7-8, TD; Chase Lytle 1-8.
PASSING — Hughesville: Wetzel 4-6-0, 29 yards; Kaiser 3-6-0, 11 yards; Davis 1-1-0, 8 yards. Milton: Bastian 3-5-0, 44 yards.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Barlett 2-18; Justin Fowler 2-16; Chaz Neidig 2-1; Conor Knight 1-8; Gordner 1-5. Milton: X. Minium 2-44; Luke Goodwin 1-0.