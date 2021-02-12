The Daily Item
MILTON — Xzavier Minium and Ashton Canelo are teammates in football at Milton, but when winter rolls around Canelo heads back to his home school at Meadowbrook Christian.
On Thursday night, Minium and Canelo dueled on the basketball court with Minium’s Black Panthers coming out on top.
Minium scored a game-high 27 points, and Milton knocked off the Lions, 71-44, in a nonleague game.
Austin Gainer and Dillan Guinn-Bailey each chipped in 11 points for the Black Panthers (4-10).
Canelo finished 19 points, and Jacob Reed chipped in 10 for Meadowbrook Christian (6-8).
Milton 71,
Meadowbrook Christian 44
Meadowbrook Christian (6-8) 44
Ashton Canelo 8 3-7 19; Jacob Reed 5 0-0 10; Mike Smith 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 2 1-5 5; Evan Young 3 2-5 8. Totals 19 6-17 44.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jacob Bair, Nick Bennage, Mike Eager, Elijah Cruz.
Milton (4-10) 71
Austin Gainer 5 0-0 11; Xzavier Minium 10 1-4 27; Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 2; Carter Lilley 5 0-2 10; Jose Oyola 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 1 2-4 4; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 3-4 11. Totals 29 6-14 71.
3-point goals: Minium 6, Gainer.
Did not score: Peyton Rearick, Ashton Krall, Wade Young, Gehrig Baker.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 11 14 7 12 — 44
Milton 18 18 20 15 — 71
n Greenwood 51, Newport 35
MILLERSTOWN — The Buffaloes hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, and raced to a 10-point lead in the Tri-Valley League game.
However, Greenwood outscored Newport 46-20 in the final three quarters to remain undefeated.
Mike Strohm scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, while Thomas Pyle scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats (9-0 overall, 8-0 TVL).
Ethan Stutts scored 12 points, and Tyler Sanders chipped in 11 for the Buffaloes (3-8 overall and TVL).
Greenwood 51, Newport 35
Newport (3-8) 35
Daniel Bellis 1 2-3 4; Nicholas Coletta 1 0-0 2; Ethan Stutts 5 0-0 12; Eric Lawler 2 0-0 6; Tyler Sanders 4 0-0 11. Totals 13 2-3 35.
3-point goals: Sanders 3, Stutts 2, Lawler 2.
Did not score: Adam Reich, Matthew Bates, Hunter Goerman.
Greenwood (9-0) 51
Avery Morder 2 2-2 7; Thomas Pyle 6 1-1 16; Tyler Sherman 2 1-6 5; Brennan Miller 0 6-8 6; Mike Strohm 6 1-1 17. Totals 16 11-18 51.
3-point goals: Strohm 4, Pyle 3, Morder.
Did not score: Sam Myers, Gage Wirth, Bryce Wagner, Kyle Corkle, Lincoln Bunker.
Score by quarters
Newport 15 5 13 2 — 35
Greenwood 5 17 20 9 — 51
n Juniata 49, East Juniata 41
MIFFLINTOWN — The Indians made five of seven foul shots in the fourth quarter, and got a big 3-pointer from Max Lauver to hold off the Tigers in the TVL.
Juniata led 35-34 before outscoring East Juniata 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Emmanuel O’Donnell had 15 points, while Jace White and Lauver each finished with 12 points for Juniata (7-3 overall, 5-3 TVL).
Tanner Barth had 16 points to lead the Tigers (3-7, 3-4).
Juniata 49, East Juniata 41
East Juniata (3-7) 41
Gannon Ryan 1 0-0 3; Tanner Barth 4 6-7 16; Ethan Roe 1 1-2 3; Owen Dressler 2 0-0 4; Brody Powell 1 0-0 2; Dylan Wagner 1 0-0 2; Wayne Dressler 3 0-1 7; Rowan Smith 1 1-2 4. Totals 14 8-12 41.
3-point goals: Barth 2, Ryan, W. Dressler, Smith.
Did not score: None.
Juniata (7-3) 49
Jacob Condo 2 2-2 7; GG Ortiz 1 1-1 3; Jace White 6 0-1 12; Emmanuel O’Donnell 6 2-6 15; Max Lauver 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 5-10 49.
3-point goals: Lauver 4, Condo, O’Donnell.
Did not score: Christian Ortiz, Logan Kehler.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 13 9 12 7 — 41
Juniata 12 11 12 14 — 49
n Warrior Run 78,
Bucktail 29
FARWELL — Ethan Hartman scored 16 of his 30 points in the first quarter, and the Defenders rolled up a 37-point halftime lead to bounce back from a stunning loss to winless Line Mountain on Wednesday.
A.J. Bieber and Mason Sheesley each added 12 points for Warrior Run (4-4).
Freshman Braylon Fantaski had 17 points to lead the Bucks (0-9).