The Big Ten West landscape shifted Saturday as Iowa handed Minnesota its first loss of the season. The Golden Gophers fell victim to the raucous Kinnick Stadium atmosphere, losing 23-19.
The win was Iowa’s seventh of the season.
“Just this entire week coming into this football game, we knew our team would have to be extremely focused; we’d have to fight hard,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Our players certainly responded and showed they were determined coming into this football game tonight. Really pleasing to get the victory.”
The Iowa offense, which has struggled for a good portion of the season, was efficient from the start. The Hawkeyes netted points on their first three drives to build a 20-3 lead in the second quarter.
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith scored with 3:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Gophers missed the extra-point attempt and trailed 23-19. Minnesota received the football with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter. Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was sacked on the first two plays of the drive and was injured on Iowa’s second sack. Backup quarterback Cole Kramer’s pass was intercepted with 46 seconds left to play.
“I think we all knew that this would be this type of game,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said after his team’s first loss. “Looking at both teams and what they do, the schematics they have in this environment. We fell down early, and it took us a little bit out of our rhythm. … You’ve got to give them credit.”
The Golden Gophers outgained the Hawkeyes 431-290, and they earned six more first downs. However, Minnesota was never able to overcome its early deficit.
“The goal we wanted was to be leading at halftime, something nobody has done against them this year, no opponent,” Ferentz said. “We thought that would be a key.”
While the loss gave Minnesota its first ding of the year, the Golden Gophers are still in front for the Big Ten West crown. Fleck and Minnesota travel to Northwestern this week, and conclude the regular season at home against Wisconsin on Nov. 30. A win against the Badgers would secure a division title for the Golden Gophers.
“I told my players it’s one game — we’re 0-1 in the Iowa season,” Fleck said. “Everything is still sitting right in front of us.”
Up next: No. 11 Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is at Northwestern (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten). No. 19 Iowa (7-3, 4-3) hosts Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten).
Patterson’s banner day leads Wolverines past Spartans
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the first time since arriving in Ann Arbor two years ago as Michigan defeated Michigan State 44-10 on Saturday. Patterson, who played his first two years of college football at Ole Miss, finished with 398 yards passing and four touchdowns.
The win moved Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to 3-2 against the Wolverines’ in-state rival.
“We had a great game plan all week, and we executed,” Patterson said. “We had an extra bye week to prepare and really diagnose what they do on defense. … The plan wasn’t to pass the ball all game, but our guys were getting into open space and making plays.”
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell accumulated 150 yards receiving on nine catches.
The Wolverines’ defense stifled the Spartans to the tune of just 220 total yards. Michigan State only converted two of its 13 third-down attempts. Michigan cornerbacks Lavert Hill and Ambry Thomas recorded interceptions.
Michigan has now won three consecutive games since its Oct. 19 loss at Penn State, and has outscored opponents 127 to 31 during that span.
The Spartans, meanwhile, find themselves on a five-game slide. Their last win came on Sept. 28 against Indiana. With four wins this season, they’ll need to win out to become bowl eligible.
“We have to get ready for the next one,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “A lot of disappointing things that we need to correct. … Continue to hold our players accountable to how they play, but also how hard they play. We will play hard.”
Up next: No. 12 Michigan (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) is at Indiana (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten). Michigan State (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) is at Rutgers (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten).
Wildcats win
Northwestern running back Evan Hull rushed for 220 yards and scored four touchdowns to help the Wildcats dispatch Massachusetts 45-6 on Saturday. The win was Northwestern’s first since Sept. 14.
Massachusetts led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“It’s been a long time in the making for a win and to get that done and sing the fight song with the students that were here,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “In the locker room after the game was awesome, so I’m happy for them and the work that they’ve put in. And to be able to do it in decisive fashion was great.”
Hull averaged 9.2 yards per carry and scored on runs of 6, 38, 46 and 31 yards.
“I’m ecstatic for him,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s a great young man, he’s got a really bright future. We’re obviously depleted at that position and for him to go out there and play the way he did. He had a great week of practice and earned the starting role, so I’m really proud of him and thought he did a really good job today.”
Up next: Northwestern (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) hosts No. 11 Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten).
Buckeyes blowout
Ohio State rolled to its 10th win of the season with its 56-21 win against Rutgers on Saturday. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was 15-of-19 passing for 305 yards with four touchdowns. Running back J.K. Dobbins added 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and wide receiver Chris Olave tallied 139 yards receiving on four catches.
Up next: No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) hosts No. 9 Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten). Rutgers (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten).
