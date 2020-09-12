SELINSGROVE — Marc Persing may have been searching for second-half adjustments.
It’s likely that Central Columbia’s Dylan Devlin scoring on the first offensive snap of the half didn’t fall into the Lewisburg coach’s plans.
However, little went according to plan for Lewisburg on Friday night.
Central Columbia handed Lewisburg an opening-night loss, 28-7, at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, Lewisburg’s home field for the season.
“We got beat up by a very physical football team,” Persing said. “(It was) something that I didn’t think would happen. I thought we had the muscle. I thought we had the wheels up front to match up with them.”
With its run game largely stifled by a swarming Central Columbia defense in the first half, Lewisburg had a chance to reset with the second-half kickoff. A few minutes later, Central (1-0) added to its lead as Devlin gathered a fumble and sprinted 32 yards for a touchdown.
For a game in which both teams spent the opening quarter locked in a field-position battle, the Green Dragons (0-1) quickly found themselves in a 28-point hole that proved too large to overcome.
Central’s fortunes began to change after both teams traded fumbles late in the first quarter. Taking over deep in their own territory, the Blue Jays asked Troy Johnson to help them down the field and the running back obliged, finishing the drive with three straight carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run to give Central a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
A diving interception in the end zone from Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels prevented Central from quickly padding its lead a few minutes later. However, Lewisburg returned the ball on a three-and-out as an inability to capitalize on Central miscues and protect the ball offensively proved costly to the Green Dragons’ comeback efforts. Lewisburg fumbled three times with Central recovering the ball each time.
“We’ve been preaching ever since we put this offense in, ‘It’s fine unless we put the ball on the ground,’” Persing said. “As you saw, (to) open the third quarter, we didn’t just put in on the ground, we put it on the ground for six points the other way.”
After the three-and-out, Central needed three plays — highlighted by a 29-yard catch-and-run from Devlin, and finished on a 6-yard burst from Johnson — to double its lead to 14-0. Johnson finished with a game-high 124 yards on the ground.
With three minutes left in the half, Central scored once more to take a 21-point lead into halftime on a 29-yard pass from Garrett McNelis to Eli Morrison.
After watching the deficit grow to open the second half, Lewisburg was held off the scoreboard until midway through the fourth quarter by a stingy Central defense. Max Moyers broke through with a 17-yard touchdown run to cut Central’s lead to 28-7 with 6:17 to play. Moyers was held to 82 yards on 18 carries.
Lewisburg moved the ball back into the red zone in the closing minutes, but was unable to pull closer.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 28, LEWISBURG 7
Score by quarters
Central Col. (1-0) 0 21 7 0 — 28
Lewisburg (0-1) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Second quarter
CC – Troy Johnson 4 run (Garrett McNelis kick), 10:00
CC – Johnson 6 run (McNelis kick), 3:10
CC – Eli Morrison 29 pass from McNelis (McNelis kick), 0:49
Third quarter
CC – Dylan Devlin 32 fumble recovery (McNelis kick), 11:43
Fourth quarter
L – Max Moyers 17 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick), 6:17
TEAM STATISTICS
CC L
First downs 15 10
Rushes-yards 43-180 44-170
Passing 7-10-1 5-11-0
Passing yards 64 46
Fumbles-lost 4-2 3-3
Penalties-yards 4-35 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 23-123, 2 TDs; Garrett McNelis 6-53; Team 4-(-8); Isaac Kester 2-3; Tristan Douglas 2-2; Gage Chipeleski 2-(-3); Dylan Devlin 1-13; Eli Book 1-4; Auston Rainier 1-(-1); Alex Hacker 1-(-6). Lewisburg: Max Moyers 18-82, TD; Cam Michaels 8-31; Ethan Dominick 7-(-5); Hayden Kerlin 3-31; Michael Casale 2-6; Team 2-(-10); Logan Callison 1-28; Dante Sims 1-8; Ryan Opperman,1-0; Jack Landis 1-(-1).
PASSING — Central Columbia: McNelis 7-10-1, 64 yards, 1 TD. Lewisburg: Dominick 4-6-0, 34 yards; Landis 1-2-0, 12 yards; Jack Blough 0-2-0, 0 yards; Michaels 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Devlin 3-43; Garrett Carter 2-21; Morrison 1-29, TD; Zach Smith 1-11. Lewisburg: Simeon Beiler 2-22; Callison 1-12; Jay Lannert 1-8; Sims 1-4.