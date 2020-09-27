MIFFLINBURG – Coming off a win last week over rival Lewisburg, Mifflinburg seemed to be ready for a bigger challenge.
And for more than half of the opening quarter Friday night, the Wildcats’ offense had its way with Montoursville.
Unfortunately for the home team, Montoursville’s 63-player cast included one Rocco Pulizzi.
Mifflinburg’s opening drive lasted 14 plays and more than six minutes, during which the Wildcats moved the ball to the Montoursville 6-yard line, but the Warriors kept the Wildcats out of the end zone.
One play after quarterback Maddix Dalena threw an incompletion, he gave the ball to Pulizzi. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior waited for a block from lineman C.J. Signor then took off down the left sideline and raced 82 yards for a score.
It was the first of four touchdown runs on the night for Pulizzi, who burned the Wildcat defense to the tune of 295 yards on only eight carries as Montoursville rolled to a 53-0 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest.
“The line did great, they’ve been doing good all season, and C.J. blocking in front of me,” Pulizzi said. “The line’s been opening up big holes for me.”
Before Pulizzi’s 82-yarder, Mifflinburg senior quarterback Jacob Reitz had it going for the Wildcats, engineering the 14-play drive.
Reitz gouged the Warriors with quarterback draws and short passes as the Wildcats methodically drove downfield. They kept the drive alive when on fourth-and-4 at their own 44, Reitz took a keeper up the middle for 6 yards.
Colin Miller picked up 23 yards on a pass from Reitz and dragged nearly half the Montoursville defenders for an extra 10 yards to the 6.
“Mifflinburg is a very good football team,” Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer said. “They’ve got a really talented team and they were just doing what they do and it took us a little bit of time to get our feet under us and adjust to some of the things that they were doing.
“We made some adjustments and slowed them down, and we came up with big stops when we needed them.”
Keefer also had high praise for Reitz, who threw for 90 yards and rushed for 33.
“He’s a player; he’s an athlete. He can run the ball, and he throws the ball nice,” Keefer said. “They have some nice receivers and a nice offensive line. I’m really happy we played the way we did. Anybody that takes Mifflinburg lightly is in for trouble.”
Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said that not scoring on that opening drive was key.
“This is a very solid team we were playing. When you get into the red zone and don’t come away with points, that’s going to hurt you in the long run,” he said.
Dressler said he was pleased with how his team performed, despite the result.
“The kids really came out and worked on the game plan and executed the game plan,” Dressler said. “That definitely was a positive for the start. Our kids gave a great effort; it just wasn’t enough.”
MONTOURSVILLE 53,
MIFFLINBURG 0
Montoursville (3-0) 14 14 17 8 — 53
Mifflinburg (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Mtv—Rocco Pulizzi 82 run (Dillon Young kick)
Mtv – Pulizzi 55 run (Young kick)
Second quarter
Mtv—Dylan Bennett 19 pass from Maddix Dalena (Young kick)
Mtv – Pulizzi 54 run (Young kick)
Third quarter
Mtv – Pulizzi 65 run (Young kick)
Mtv – Dylan Bennet 21 run (Young kick)
Mtv—FG, Young 29
Fourth quarter
Mtv – Zach Barnes 9 pass from Bryan Eberhard (Barnes run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mtv Miff
First downs 12 10
Rushes-yards 25-387 30-66
Passing 7-10-0 8-19-0
Passing yards 64 90
Total offense 451 156
Penalties-yards 6-45 4-40
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Pulizzi 8-295, 4 TDs; Bennet 4-45, TD; Dylan Blackwell 4-40; Dylan Moll 1-9; C.J. Signor 2-9; Barnes 2-3; Maddix Dalena 1-(-8); team 1-(-15). Mifflinburg: Jacob Reitz 12-33; John Darrup 6-18; Andrew Diehl 6-8; Camden Smith 3-6; Tyler Conner 2-1; Zech Mentz 2-1.
PASSING — Montoursville: Dalena 5-7-0-54, TD; Bennet 0-1-0-0; Eberhard 1-1-0-0, TD. Mifflinburg: Reitz 8-19-0-90.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Bennett 1-19, TD; Signor 2-17; Young 1-14; Barnes 1-9; Isiah Fenner 1-4; Elijah Duarte 1-1. Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 5-57; Diehl 3-21; Colin Miller 2-12.