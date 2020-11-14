Missing family, Penn State's Franklin: 'I have to do a great job'

STATE COLLEGE — A somber James Franklin met with members of the media on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference.
While his Nittany Lions are 0-3 for the first time during his seven-year tenure, and two weeks removed from appearing in the AP Top 25 poll, Franklin said perhaps the most difficult thing he’s had to adjust to this season is the distance between he and his family.
Franklin this summer shared that his wife and two daughters would relocate to limit his daughter’s exposure to COVID-19. Franklin’s youngest daughter has sickle cell anemia, a red blood cell disorder.
“One of the things that I have not done a great job of handling personally, that I have to be honest with myself and honest with the team, I have not done a great job of managing my family being gone. I have not,” Franklin said. “They’re my fuel. I go home, they’re able to pour into me. I have not done a great job of that. Again, at the end of the day, I have to. I have to manage those things. I have to come to work. I have to do a great job.”
Franklin didn’t give a timetable as to when he would be comfortable with reuniting with his family in State College, but he did say he wants to wait until a vaccine is available.
Franklin's daughters have been fixtures at Penn State practices in years past, and the two girls along with their mother are always the first to greet the Nittany Lions’ coach on the field following games.
Franklin said he’s spoken with his staff and players about the difficulties he’s faced during his time apart from his family.
“We knew about it from the start,” Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith said. “We were fully aware of it, and we understand and we’re behind Coach Franklin with that. I couldn’t see anybody really being able to go from always being around their family — they’re very tight-knit; they’re very close together — from going to that to no personal communication as far as being in their presence is difficult.”
The 2020 season has been far from normal.
Nittany Lions’ players and coaches have been confined to a campus bubble. Players haven’t been able to see their parents or interact with them as in seasons past. The 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium has been and will continue to be without fans for the remainder of the season. The program’s first 0-3 start since 2001 has cast yet another dark shadow.
A day after sharing the difficulties he’s faced with being separated from his family, an emotional Franklin shared that redshirt junior running back Journey Brown retired from football because of a non-COVID-19-related heart condition.
Brown led the Nittany Lions in rushing in 2019.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Franklin said. “When it happened, when we found out about it, you’re in shock. You feel physically sick about it. You hurt for the kid. It’s magnified because of all of the conversations that were going on nationally about Journey and what he was going to be able to do this season. But the kid has been phenomenal. He’s handled it better than I think anybody I’ve ever been around.”
Penn State plays at Nebraska (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten) with a load of emotions, but Franklin said a win against the Cornhuskers today would infuse some excitement into a subdued program.
“It’s been a challenging year, but the year is not over,” Franklin said. “We have an opportunity to experience some joy (today), and that’s where all of our focus and energy is at.”