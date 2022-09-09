One of the things I enjoyed the most when I first started at The Daily Item was being the de facto Tri-Valley League/Twin Valley Conference football reporter.
Neither of these things exists anymore. It’s a shame about the TVL on the football side. At one time, there was little doubt it was one of the best small-school leagues in the state.
I covered a lot of Upper Dauphin games back then, and for some reason, couldn’t remember that the coach’s name was Tom Hain, not Al Hain. Ironically, Hain retired as head coach in 1995, returned to help at Upper Dauphin in 2010 at the age of 65, and continues to be an assistant to Kent Smeltz in 2022.
Those TVL teams were also underrated for their offensive innovation. Those first teams coached by Tom Hain threw the ball a lot. One memory that sticks out was quarterback Bobby Pham throwing 5 TD passes against Tri-Valley on Saturday afternoon of Labor Day. Again I’m showing my age because I also clearly remember the announcements for that weekend’s Hegins Pigeon Shoot. I looked it up, they haven’t held that since 1998. Ted Nugent used to come. It used to be quite the scene of protests. The Washington Post’s headline from an Aug. 25, 1992 story was “A Small-Town tradition of massacre.”
Anyway, I digress.
Line Mountain coach Mike Carson wasn’t afraid to throw the ball around, and the Eagles were the first hurry-up offense I ever had to cover. Line Mountain had a pretty good string of dual-threat quarterbacks. Dan Ebersole and Todd Wenrich stick out along with the current coach, and Mike’s son, Brandon.
Those Line Mountain teams also had one of the best defensive linemen I ever saw. Mike Shingara is much more well-known for his wrestling prowess — Shingara was 138-4 with three state titles, and a runner-up finish from 1994 through 1997. But man, somebody that never wrestled heavier than 152 pounds was amazing as a nose guard for the Eagles. He used his knowledge of leverage, and ridiculous quickness to cause havoc as an undersized nose guard.
There was almost always a chance to see three games in the weekend. Upper Dauphin and most of the league played on Friday nights. I could sneak in a Saturday Lourdes Regional home game, before heading to Line Mountain, which played Saturday night home games off-and-on under Mike Carson, or Pine Grove, which also played Saturday nights.
We could also cover two games in a night sometimes with one car. At least once, I dropped somebody off at the Upper Dauphin High School to cover the Trojans, and then continued down Route 225 to Halifax. Then on the way back to Sunbury, picked him up at the convenience store in Elizabethville.
Troutman’s French fries were also a must, but arrive early enough to get them pregame because there wasn’t any time to grab any at halftime. The lines would be too long.
Even later on when media days became a thing for high school football, the TVL always provided a great time. With apologies to Justin Van Fleet and J.C. Keefer and the District 4 Coaches Association, which hosted one at the Williamsport Country Club, the TVL one at the Upper Dauphin Middle School in Loyalton had one more thing going for it:
The food was always catered and was wonderful, speaking as a large man.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item.