For six weeks, Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler’s has been giving his team a similar message: the effort is there, but the mistakes have to get cleaned up if the Wildcats are going to make it to the playoffs, and get anything done there.
It didn’t happen last week against Milton, as the Wildcats’ errors gave the Black Panthers the opening they needed to win the game in the final minutes, and drop Mifflinburg’s record to 3-3 on the year.
With four games left and a tough test against Montoursville on the slate this week, Dressler knows the Wildcats can’t afford to keep shooting themselves in the foot.
“It’s Week 7, and it’s a now-or-never kind of thing,” Dressler said. “It can’t keep being a broken record, because even in some of the games we won, there were turnovers and sloppiness there. We won despite that, but the evidence was still there.
“We’re practicing and trying to change it. The kids have got to make a conscious decision that we’re going to be better, end of discussion.”
Dressler’s speech to his team wouldn’t have been out of place at Montoursville, where coach Mike Boughton wants to see his team get back on track. The Warriors find themselves in an unfamiliar position at this point in the season after a mistake-filled game against Danville, and Boughton is eager for his team to get back to what it does best.
“I’m a firm believer that when something isn’t going right, you start back over from the little things you drill every day,” Boughton said. “When you’re sitting at 3-3, you’ve got to get after things and pick things up a bit.
“We’ve lost to three really good opponents, and we continue to play really good football teams. I think Mifflinburg is a great football team that hasn’t gotten the credit they deserve, because their offense is pretty dominant.”
Statistically, the Wildcats’ offense was pretty dominant against Milton, gaining 402 yards of offense in the contest. But Mifflinburg scored just 14 points that night, in large part because the Wildcats proved to be their own worst enemy all night long.
“Last week, we had three potential scenarios where we could have finished with scoring brought back because of penalties,” Dressler said. “We fumbled the ball on the 1-yard-line, and we had a second down, when we were trying to run out the clock, and win the game, and we fumbled there.
“We had too many untimely errors, whether it be penalties, dropped balls or turnovers. We improved on the number of penalties, but the timing of those penalties continues to hurt us.”
Another instance of self-inflicted wounds would likely prove disastrous against a Montoursville squad that’s finding itself having to fight for success for the first time in several years. The Warriors haven’t lost more than three games in a season since 2017, and unlike previous seasons, this year’s team has had to work for everything it’s earned.
“I think this is a learning experience,” Boughton said. “We have a lot of kids who even though they’re seniors, they’ve had to learn to play in these tighter games. I think they’re doing a good job of it, and they’re coming together as a team as well.”
Even though this year’s adversity has led to a few more losses than usual, Boughton likes what he’s seen from the Warriors as they’ve battled through a tough stretch.
As long as Montoursville can come through these final four games in good shape, he thinks the Warriors will be better for having played a tough slate when playoff time rolls around.
“The big picture is still out there,” he said. “You set goals at the beginning of the season to be in the district playoffs and work toward a district championship, and all those goals are still attainable. They just need to come out and work week-to-week, because that’s all we can do.”