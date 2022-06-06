ALMEDIA — Annie Hornberger couldn't focus on any one thing in the aftermath of Shamokin's state playoff loss Monday.
The Indians' pitcher carried a lead into the fourth inning, and seemed in control even after Tunkhannock tied the score. It all changed in the blink of an eye, however, as the District 2 champion Tigers took advantage of two costly Shamokin mistakes to take a 2-1 win in the Class 4A opener at Central Columbia H.S.
“Everything was going through my mind,” Hornberger said. “Everything from the mistakes to the good parts of the game. Everything is going through my mind right now.”
Tunkhannock leveled the score at 1 in the fourth inning when one of the Indians' two errors proved costly.
Kaya Hannon reached safely on an infield error. She quickly moved around the bases, stealing second and advancing to third on a single before scoring the game-tying run on a two-out hit by Erin Van Ness.
Hannon retired the final six batters in a three-hitter to pick up the win.
“It was a tough game. That’s softball sometimes,” Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich said. “We’re going to make mistakes sometimes. We can’t get down on ourselves, just keep moving forward.”
A fielding error in the sixth inning gave Tunkhannock the lead for good. Hannon singled before Sydney Huff advanced her with a short roller up the middle that was mishandled in the infield.
“We knew if we got some kids on base we could put some pressure on their defense,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedly said. “The scouting report we got was that if we got some players on base we could steal and take advantage of mistakes.”
Tunkhannock (18-6) stole four bases in all, one of which led to the game-winning run.
Despite the pressure, Hornberger always seemed to have a response, ending four of her seven innings with strikeouts. She finished with 12 strikeouts.
Hornberger got out of a jam in the fifth when Paige Marshall singled through the infield. Marshall went to second on a passed ball, then stole third with one out. Hornberger induced a fly out to shortstop on a bunt attempt. She then retired the Tigers’ No. 2 hitter on a fly to right field.
Kennedy Petrovich got the District 4 champion Indians' offense going when she took a five-pitch walk to open the home first. A wild pitch moved her to second base, and she was bunted to third. Hornberger then grounded out sharply to shortstop as Petrovich raced home with the game's first run.
“We got our offense going in the first inning, which was great,” Jared Petrovich said. “Their pitcher located well after that. She kept us off-balance. We couldn’t put the balls in spots for hits.”
Shamokin (14-8) stranded two runners after opening the second inning with an error and a single from Kate Gloser. Three consecutive outs, including two Hannon strikeouts, ended the threat and kept the score at 1-0.
The Indians threatened in the sixth when Hornberger led off with a single. Again, Hannon was able to record three consecutive outs, including a pair of strikeouts, to end the inning. She fanned seven in all.
“It gave us an extra boost in the dugout,” Hornberger said of the comeback attempt. “We came into this game very positive. We came to play. When I got that hit, it really gave us a boost.”
PIAA CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND
At Central Columbia H.S.
TUNKHANNOCK 2, SHAMOKIN 1
Tunkhannock;000;101;0 — 2-5-0
Shamokin;100;000;0 — 1-3-2
Kaya Hannon and Paige Marshall. Annie Hornberger and Gabby Parks.
WP: Hannon. LP: Hornberger.
Tunkhannock: Hannon 1-for-3, 2 runs; Erin Van Ness 2-for-3, RBI.
Shamokin: Kate Glosek 1-for-3; Hornberger 1-for-3, RBI.