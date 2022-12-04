SELINSGROVE — If Trinity was going to pull off the upset on Friday night over Southern Columbia, the Shamrocks could ill afford any mistakes.
Things didn’t quite work out that way on the second drive of the game for Trinity in its 42-7 loss to the Tigers at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
Things starting promising enough for the Shamrocks, Messiah Mickens broke a 21-yard run — Trinity’s longest play from scrimmage against Southern Columbia’s first-team defense — and the Shamrocks picked up a first down into Southern Columbia territory. It would be the last positive thing to happen on the drive.
First, there was an illegal shift on first down, that actually might have helped Trinity as the snap barely tricked back to Mickens in the Wildcat. The next play was an incomplete pass before a procedure penalty made it third-and-17 back in Tigers’ territory. The third down play saw Corden Bloom and Isaac Carter meet at Mickens for a 5-yard loss.
Trinity had managed to go from the Southern Columbia 48 back to its own 40, but it would only get worse on fourth down. Two more back-to-back 5-yard penalties pushed the ball back to the 30.
Punting into a stiff wind, Trinity’s John Paukovits managed a negative 6-yard punt that he downed at his own 24.
There were many people on the Tigers’ sideline during the victory, but PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi made an appearance during the first half to watch the semifinal from the home sideline.
The Tigers opponent in the state championship game on Friday — Westinghouse — is trying to make history of its own at Cumberland Valley High School in the Class 2A state championship game.
The Pittsburgh City League has never produced a state football champion, and only Perry Traditional Academy has ever made a state final from the Pittsburgh City League. Perry made the state final in 1989 and 1997.
Southern Columbia will be going for a state-record sixth consecutive football state title. The Tigers set the record of five straight from 2002 through 2006, and from 2017 through 2021.
The Tigers also own the record with the most consecutive victories in the state playoffs. The win over Trinity was their 17 straight win in the PIAA playoffs. A victory over Westinghouse will tie the record of 18, set by the 2002-2006 Southern Columbia teams.