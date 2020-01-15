TURBOTVILLE — Had Brent Mitch faced an identical predicament several weeks or months back, the Milton senior’s typical bout with pre-match anxieties might have made him completely ineffective — even before he strode onto the mat.
Tuesday night, however, things didn’t unfold in that manner.
Sure, Mitch needed to have his hand raised in order for the Black Panthers to complete a late rally, and turn back neighboring Warrior Run. Yet despite a delay as the television crew took a breather, Mitch focused on things other than his impending bout.
Once the 220-pounder took the mat, it didn’t take Mitch long to wrap up his encounter as he needed just 1:05 to pin Evan Diehl and trigger a post-match celebration in a fierce Heartland Conference crossover Tuesday night at packed Warrior Run High School.
Come-from-behind 42-37 victories can and will have that impact.
“I was kind of nervous, and what was going through my head was I have to win,” Mitch admitted. “I get nervous before matches and my coaches are trying to fix that. I think we just fixed it with this match right here, because I’ve been improving over the season.
“A couple weeks ago, that nerves factor would have just killed me.”
Mitch’s fall — along with consecutive falls from Aven Ayala and Nathan Rauch in the two matches prior to the finale — punctuated a late rally in which the Black Panthers (11-5) shrugged off a 37-24 deficit and roared back for their 10th straight victory.
Pins from Nevin Rauch (285), Colton Taylor (126), Kyler Crawford (145) and Chase Hoffman (152) kept Milton’s hopes alive throughout the neighborhood scrap.
Kaden Milheim (113), Logan Witmer (132), Noah Hunt (138) and Grady Miller (160) registered falls for the host Defenders (4-4). And when Milton opted to forfeit at 170 to Warrior Run’s Sam Crawford, Josh Anspach’s bunch trailed 37-24.
Miller’s fall was a complete surprise, as he trailed 11-0 well into the third period of his dustup with Jason Valladares. When Valladares tried to turn Miller again — he posted two earlier nearfalls — Miller caught him and pinned him with 23 seconds left.
“These kids work so hard every single day,” Anspach said. “We were in bonus poin when he tried to move him and he didn’t need to. I’ll never fault a kid for trying for the fall.
“I really wanted that matchup at 170, but we needed to pump the brakes a little bit. The place was loud, it was crazy and a forfeit there kind of took the momentum away a little bit. We planned all week for the last three guys to wrestle and we went over pinning combinations. They went out, stuck to the game plan and it worked.”
Once Ayala squirmed off his back in the opening period — he had Hoyt Bower on his back just after the buzzer — the slippery junior took Bower straight to his back and authored a fall in 2:19 that ignited Milton’s late response.
“That gave me notice that I should give it my full in the second because I knew he was tired,” Ayala said. “I had the confidence already.”
The comeback was on.
“I knew I was going to be one of the bigger factors, because I was one of the end matches,” added Ayala, who weighed in at just under 170. “I could lead my team into victory if I could show the guts that I could beat one of the top people on their team.”
And when Nathan Rauch needed just 1:19 to deck Jeremiah Wagner at 195 pounds, the dual rested on Mitch’s substantial shoulders. All he needed to do was prevail.
Well, it was over quickly once Mitch took Diehl to the mat and worked the upper body for a tilt that soon had the Warrior Run wrestler’s shoulders exposed.
“I was just thinking about finishing that match right then and there,” said Mitch, who bumped his record to 14-13 by banking his ninth fall of the season. “I didn’t want to wrestle the rest of that match because of the nerve factor. I wanted to finish it and get off that mat as soon as possible, run back to my teammates and celebrate.”
Milton 42, Warrior Run 37
285: Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Caleb Long 0:12. 106: Hayden DuRussell (WR) dec. Tyler Geiswite 4-1. 113: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Aidan Keiser 5:17. 120: Kaden Majcher (WR) maj. dec. Zane Neaus 20-8. 126: Colton Taylor (M) pinned Landan Kurtz 0:56. 132: Logan Witmer (WR) pinned Jaden Wagner 1:32. 138: Noah Hunt (WR) pinned Drew Harris 0:38. 145: Kyler Crawford (M) pinned Quintin Kertsmar 3:14. 152: Chase Hoffman (M) pinned Taylor Wise 1:23. 160: Grady Miller (WR) pinned Jason Valladares 5:37. 170: Sam Crawford (WR) won by forfeit. 182: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Hoyt Bower 2:19. 195: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Jeremiah Wagner 1:19. 220: Brent Mitch (M) pinned Evan Diehl 1:05.