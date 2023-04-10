The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal in the third period and got the deciding goal in the shootout to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night.
JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres and rookie Devon Levi made 26 saves to beat the Rangers for the second time in 11 days. Buffalo won 3-2 in overtime at home on March 31 in Levi’s first NHL game, and again found a way to beat the Rangers in extra time.
The Sabres are 7-1-1 in their last nine games to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The victory also gave Buffalo 40 wins in a season for the first time since the team won 43 games in 2010- 11.
Artemi Panarin scored twice for New York and Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves. Rangers have earned points in six straight games (3-0-3) and nine of their last 10 (6-1-3).
New York pulled two points behind first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division and one behind second-place New Jersey. The Hurricanes and Devils both have two games remaining, and the Rangers have one.
Jets 6, Sharks 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat San Jose to move closer toward securing a playoff berth.
Winnipeg now has 93 points and can clinch the Western Conference’s final wild card berth by gaining at least a point in their final two games.
Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets. Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 12th consecutive start as Winnipeg finished a five-game homestand 4-1-0.
Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, giving him 100 points this season. He’s the first NHL defenseman to reach that mark since the New York Rangers’ Brian Leetch in 1991-92. James Reimer stopped 27 shots.
Winnipeg led 3-1 after the first period and the score stayed the same into the third.
Senators 3, Hurricanes 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux joined an illustrious group Monday night with a pair of goals and an assist in a win over Carolina to reach 1,000 career NHL points.
Giroux became the 96th player to achieve the milestone.
The 35-year-old entered the game needing two points to hit the momentous marker and took less than one period to make it happen.
Giroux picked up point 999 with his 33rd goal of the season just after the five-minute mark and number 1,000 came on an assist when he set up Tim Stutzle with under three minutes remaining in the period.
Captain Brady Tkachuk had a secondary assist on the play and motioned to his teammates to join him on the ice to celebrate the moment.
Mads Sogaard saved 27 to ensure the victory.
The Hurricanes hold a one-point lead on the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metropolitan Division, but it appears it will come down to the final two games of the season. Both teams close out the season with games today and Thursday.
Capitals 5, Islanders 2
WASHINGTON — Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on the first nine shots he faced behind a sloppy defense, and New York’s playoff hopes took a significant hit with a loss to Washington.
Sorokin allowed goals to Dylan Strome, Rasmus Sandin and Craig Smith in the first 13-plus minutes of the game.
Despite missing Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie and playing a skater short with 17 for a third consecutive game, the Capitals snapped their losing streak at six and handed New York a third loss in the past five. Strome and Tom Wilson each scored an empty-netter, with Strome setting a career high with 23 goals.
Stars 6, Red Wings 1
DETROIT — Joe Pavelski notched his 1,000th career point with a second-period goal, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and Dallas thumped Detroit.
Pavelski, playing in his 1,248th game, became the 10th American-born player to reach the milestone when he tipped Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the point.
Jason Robertson supplied a goal and two assists. Esa Lindell, Ty Dellandrea and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars.
Dallas goaltenders Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood combined for 19 saves.
David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who were playing their home finale.
Detroit’s starting goaltender, Ville Husso, was replaced by Magnus Hellberg after giving up three goals in 12 minutes and 10 seconds.
Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 1, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — John Tavares scored with 21.3 seconds remaining in overtime and Toronto beat Florida to snap the Panthers’ six-game winning streak.
Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, netting his 40th of the season. Ilya Samsonov made 46 saves.
Brandon Montour scored for Florida and tied the franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a season with his 16th. Goalie Alex Lyon made 23 saves and lost for the first time in seven straight starts in place of Sergei Bobrovsky.
The Panthers managed to gain a point and moved closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida has gone 6-0-1 since losing in Ottawa on March 27.