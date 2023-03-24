Plenty of firepower returns to the Valley tennis scene this year even as several new teams and the league will have a new look.
Lewisburg's Eddie Monaco returns after winning the District 4 singles crown a year ago to highlight a strong batch of returnees that also includes district semifinalist Austin Imhoof of Selinsgrove. There are new head coaches at Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy.
This spring also marks a realignment over the next two-year window for the Heartland Athletic Conference. Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy are in Division I along with Central Mountain, Jersey Shore and Williamsport. Danville and Mifflinburg are in Division II with Bloomsburg, Central Columbia — last year's District 4 team champ — Hughesville, Loyalsock and Montoursville.
"Lewisburg has a lot of depth to the team. Even though the coach is new, I believe the returning starters already are prepped and ready to be a contender for league champs," Milton coach Andrew McNeal said. "Central Columbia is another powerhouse in the district. I believe Hughesville is also a team that may break into the top this year. I have seen those players putting a lot of work in during the off-season as well."
In addition to Monaco, the district singles champion, Lewisburg also returns Will Cecchini, Greyson Azerado, Sarthak Vishwakarma and Alexey Rosenberg from a team that went 11-7 a year ago. Cecchini and Vishwakarma reached the District 4 doubles semifinals last spring.
New head coach Evan Lepovetsky said the Green Dragons "have put emphasis on constructing a 'One Team, One Unit' mentality to foster sportsmanship and leadership, both on and off the courts. Lewisburg Men’s Tennis will be utilizing data and statistics to properly develop and strengthen a student athlete’s fundamentals and tennis IQ."
McNeal, in his first season at Milton, has a handful of returnees looking to turn the corner after a winless 2022 season. The Black Panthers' top two singles players — Trace Witter and Tyler Geiswite are back, along with doubles players Gaven Russell and Talen Hoffer.
"I believe the boys are excited to return this season," McNeal said. "They put in time off-season and have improved since last year. Obviously, they did not enjoy the losses they had last year. I see more fire in their spirits and expect them to play to the best of their ability each match. We’ve set a few goals across the season and hope to perform and adapt to those goals."
Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells is back for his third year after his team finished just below .500 last year. The Wildcats' two District 4 singles qualifiers from last year have graduated, opening the door for some new faces in 2023, led by Matthew Blake and Kaleb Sauers
"We have a brand new set of varsity players this year, so I am excited to see how they grow and adapt throughout the season. We graduated nine seniors last year which left a huge hole in our varsity lineup. We are focusing on building skills and laying the groundwork for future success this season."
At Selinsgrove, Jason Hostetter takes over a young team that doesn't have a senior on the roster but does have Imhoof back, who reached the semifinals in singles and qualified for District doubles with Chris Feiler.
"Our goals are to grow the program and to see each player improve their skills throughout the season," Hostetter said. "We are anticipating Austin Imhoof to have a strong season. Some of our incoming freshmen may surprise you and we are hoping to be more competitive than last year."
Shikellamy returns all of its singles players and has gotten out of the gate fast, beating Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove in its first two matches. Jack Weaver, Micah Moyer and Luke Fatool all return for new coach Cameron Crowley. Weaver picked up a three-set win over Imhoof in the opening week.
Danville Ironmen
COACH: Julia Brion, second year.
ROSTER: Collin Cummins, Jaylen Ferguson, Luke Friscia, Luke Hilkert, Stefan Kupas, Rocci Richards, Nick Petrick.
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
COACH: Evan Lepovetsky, first year.
ASSISTANTS: Edward Monaco.
LAST YEAR: 11-7.
KEY RETURNEES: Eddie Monaco, sr., District 4 singles champion; Will Cecchini; Greyson Azerado, Sarthak Vishwakarna, Alexey Rosenberg.
REST OF ROSTER: Christian Gaul, Daniel Ren.
MIFFLINBURG WILDCATS
COACH: Matt Wells, third year.
LAST YEAR: 7-8 overall, 5th in division
KEY RETURNEES: Matthew Blake, sr.; Kaleb Sauers, jr.; Jacob Post, jr.; Andrew Blake, so.
REST OF ROSTER: Clay Groff, fr.; Ryan Sauers, sr.; Reese Conklin, fr.
MILTON BLACK PANTHERS
COACH: Andrew McNeal Jr., 2nd year.
ASSISTANTS: Chip Rearick, Joanna Johnson
LAST YEAR: 0-17.
KEY RETURNEES: Trace Witter, sr.; Tyler Geiswite, sr.; Gaven Russell, sr.; Talen Hofer, sr.; Noah Heimbach, jr.
ROSTER: Hagen Hanselman-Reigel, fr.; Keegan Gill, jr.; Deven Shoemaker, sr.; Luke Mowery, fr.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
COACH: Jason Hostetter, first year.
ASSISTANTS: Liza Smith
LAST YEAR: 2-13 overall, 1-11 in division (7th)
KEY RETURNEES: Austin Imhoof, jr., District 4 singles semifinalist; Christopher Feiler, jr.; Benjamin Rowan, so., Andon Kloostra, so.
REST OF ROSTER: Benson Zheng, jr.; David Kutuzov, jr.; Joaquin Basu, fr.; McAlister DeFazio, fr.; John Ke, fr.; Lomond Rogers, fr.; Noah Scholl, fr.; Nathan Lauver, fr.
SHIKELLAMY BRAVES
COACH: Cameron Crowley, first year.
ROSTER: Trey Bartholomew, Nick Cooper, Kori Gates, Luke Fatool, Micah Moyer, Fernando Nunez, Jack Weaver,