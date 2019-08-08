The Yankees and White Sox are coming.
According to MLB.com, “Field of Dreams” will become a big-league reality next year. Major League Baseball announced today the White Sox and Yankees will play in temporary 8,000 seat stadium in the Iowa cornfield where the iconic baseball film was shot.
The game is scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020.
“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”
The game will be considered a White Sox home date before the teams resume a three-game series in Chicago over the weekend.
Construction on the small ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa will begin next Tuesday, one year from the date of the game.
According to Major League Baseball, "fans attending the game will walk along a pathway through a cornfield, before the corn clears and reveals the sparkling diamond, equal parts heaven and Iowa, the birthplace of Hall of Famers Bob Feller, Cap Anson, Dave Bancroft, Fred Clarke, Red Faber and Dazzy Vance."