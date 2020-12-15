STATE COLLEGE — This summer, the fate of a handful of Pennsylvania Minor League Baseball teams already teetering on the brink of extinction appeared more dire as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered seasons.
Members and fans from two of those clubs exhaled collectively recently when Major League Baseball, in collaboration with Prep Baseball Report, announced plans for the MLB Draft League.
The new league, which will showcase the top prospects who are eligible to be drafted by Major League organizations each year, is scheduled to begin in May.
The State College Spikes and the Williamsport Crosscutters, along with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Trenton Thunder and the West Virginia Black Bears were announced as founding teams earlier this month. The Frederick Keys were later added as the sixth team in the MLB Draft League.
“It keeps high-level baseball here in Williamsport; it keeps MLB-affiliated baseball here in Williamsport,” said Gabe Sinicropi, Williamsport Crosscutters vice president of marketing and public relations. “It’s huge. It’s great news. We’re extremely excited about it. This league is going to be run by Major League Baseball. It’s an important part of their whole pipeline of players now.”
Last season, Williamsport and State College competed in the New York-Penn League, founded in 1939.
Williamsport’s contributions to the sport have long been substantial. Andrew McCutchen, Travis d’Arnaud and José Bautista have come through the organization. Williamsport in 2017 became the site for the annual MLB Little League Classic, which is played at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
“From the financial side, it’s significant just because of the fact that there are 140 to 160 communities across the country that had some type of affiliation like this, and we’re one of those 140 to 160,” Williamsport Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Fink said. “So, from that aspect of it, it’s significant for us to be able to have those teams come in, spend their money, but also, the scouts and everybody else who comes in and the families and the friends and the fans who come in to watch this type of baseball.”
State College joined the New York-Penn League in 2006. The organization began in 1958 as the Auburn Yankees. Throughout the years, it’s shared professional affiliations with the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Minnesota Twins, the Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
When news leaked earlier this year that the Spikes could be one of the teams on the cutting block, a “Save the Spikes” campaign sprouted in State College and Centre County. The Spikes offer Centre County residents’ entertainment, and their presence helps stimulate a local economy during a time when a significant portion of the area’s population — namely Penn State’s student body — shrinks during the summer months.
“It is great news that baseball will be back,” State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli said. “When we get through these difficult days, as we will, baseball will be a big part of getting our lives back to normal. It will also be a positive sign for our local businesses that have suffered greatly during the pandemic.”
No longer MLB affiliates
Teams in the MLB Draft League will play a 68-game, regular-season schedule that is scheduled to run from late May to mid-August with an annual All-Star Break centered around the MLB Draft. Players will use those games to improve or solidify their draft stock with scouts.
Prep Baseball Report will determine which players will go to each of the league’s teams, and compensation for those players will be provided by MLB and Prep Baseball report.
As members of the New York-Penn League, Williamsport and State College were affiliate clubs of the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals, respectively. With MLB’s and Prep Baseball Report’s new format, the Spikes and Crosscutters will no longer be affiliates of those professional clubs. Instead, they’ll temporarily host budding players from all 30 MLB clubs.
“You’re going to have all-star teams, pretty much every single day and night of the season,” said Joe Putman, State College Spikes director of communication. “These players are all competing against one another, they’re competing for draft status, competing to be that top pick. Whereas before, with the New York-Penn League, we would be getting the St. Louis Cardinals’ draft picks after the draft. Now we’re getting every team’s top draft picks before the draft.”
Although State College and Williamsport will debut new players in a new league next year, Putnam said there will at least be some familiarity for fans as several clubs will resume previously formed in-state rivalries. The opportunity to create new ones will also exist with the addition of the New Jersey-based Trenton Thunder.
“In this area, we have familiar opponents in Williamsport, West Virginia, Mahoning Valley having been with them in the New York-Penn League,” Putman said. “With Trenton on board now, we are thrilled to welcome them into the fold. It’s going to be just a tremendous concept when it’s all said and done.”
It’s unknown whether the MLB Draft League will continue beyond the 2021 season. That hasn’t tempered the excitement from Putman, Sinicropi or their counterparts across the six-team league.
“That was our No. 1 goal, and we were able to accomplish that with this league,” Sinicropi said. “It’s pretty exciting. We’ll be highly involved in the MLB Draft, so it’s pretty high-level and neat stuff.”
Although the MLB Draft League is still in its early stages, there are high hopes for its impact amongst its teams and their local communities which are cheering for its long-term success.
“Every one of the teams in this league has made a multi-year commitment — a pretty substantial commitment — in terms of years,” Putman said. “This is not just a 2021 thing. It’s the start of something that’s going to go for several years.”