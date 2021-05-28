Major League Baseball and the MLB Draft League announced that the new six-team will will not play extra innings games the rest of this season.
The reasoning, league president Kerrick Jackson said, is to protect the developing players.
“The nature of the MLB Draft League is to provide potential prospects with a competitive development-based environment, where they can be evaluated by Major League clubs for the upcoming draft," Jackson said. "It is important that we create an environment focused on their health and safety. The sole basis of this decision is to make sure that we don't put any unnecessary stress on the arms of these Future Stars. As we move forward in future years, we will look to make scheduling and roster adjustments to allow for extra innings games.”
The MLB Draft League, is the first league in the country focused on top prospects who are eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs that summer.
The Williamsport Crosscutters and State College Spikes are among the six founding members of the MLB Draft League.