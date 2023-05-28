The Associated Press
ATLANTA —Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in three runs with four hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta’s seven-run first inning, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Sunday night to split the four-game series.
Matt Olson hit a pair of two-run homers for Atlanta, and Spencer Strider became the fastest pitcher in modern history to reach 100 strikeouts in a season.
Acuña hit a run-scoring triple in the fifth before Olson’s second homer to center. Acuña had two singles in the first when the Braves sent 11 batters to the plate, collected seven hits, and opened a 7-0 lead. Led by Acuña and Olson, who had three hits, the Braves set a season high with 20 hits.
Strider (5-2) struck out nine while pitching six innings of two-run ball. The right-hander fired a called third strike past Nick Castellanos for the first out of the fourth, giving him 100 strikeouts in 61 innings and topping Jacob deGrom’s 61 2/3 innings in 2021 as the fastest to 100 in the modern era.
Rockies 11, Mets 10
DENVER — Ryan McMahon homered for the third straight game and drove in five runs, powering Colorado to the victory.
McMahon hit a three-run double in a four-run fourth inning against Tylor Megill and a 437-foot, two-run homer to center field off Stephen Nogosek (0-1) an inning later. Colorado erased a 6-2 deficit to take two of three in the series and complete a 5-2 homestand.
Francisco Álvarez and Francisco Lindor homered for the Mets. Tommy Pham finished with three hits and four RBIs.
Brewers 7, Giants 5
MILWAUKEE — William Contreras homered and drove in three runs, powering Milwaukee to the win.
Owen Miller had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs as Milwaukee salvaged the finale of the four-game series. Brian Anderson had two RBIs, and Christian Yelich walked twice and scored two runs.
The NL Central leaders were shut down by the Giants in the previous three games, only managing two runs and 13 hits.
Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol homered for San Francisco, which had won three straight and 10-of-12 overall.
Reds 8, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th big league game, and Cincinnati completed a three-game series sweep.
Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer in Cincinnati’s fourth win in its last five games. Kevin Newman reached five times on two singles and three walks, and Nick Senzel had two hits and two RBIs.
Cincinnati outscored Chicago 25-10 in the weekend set. The Reds totaled 14 hits in the finale against their NL Central rival.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 11, Dodgers 10
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as MLB-best Tampa Bay took two of three from NL West-leading Los Angeles.
Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco’s grounder, giving the Rays an 11-10 advantage.
Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Victor González (1-2) was charged with the loss.
Yankees 10, Padres 7
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York’s seven-run third inning before injuring his neck on a pickoff play.
Rizzo was injured when Kyle Higashioka picked off Fernando Tatis Jr. to end the sixth. As the first baseman leaned back to apply the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis. Rizzo stayed on the ground for a few minutes and headed back to the clubhouse as the Yankees batted.
The team said Rizzo’s exit was for precautionary reasons.
Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader homered for New York.
Mariners 6, Pirates 3, 10 innings
SEATTLE — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Mariners beat the Pirates for their sixth win in seven games.
The Mariners opened a 3-1 lead with the help of solo homers by Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh, but blew it in the eighth with an error and a wild pitch. Suárez was 0 for 3 before hitting his sixth homer off Robert Stephenson (0-3).
The Pirates have lost four of five and have not won a series in May.
Tayler Saucedo (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win, striking out Ke’Bryan Hayes to get out of a bases-loaded jam.
The Mariners are three games above .500 for the first time this season.
Diamondbacks 4, Red Sox 2
PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly struck out 10, and Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer, helping Arizona to the win.
Carroll hit a two-run homer off Tanner Houck (3-4) in the first. Geraldo Perdomo added a solo shot in the second to stake Kelly to a 4-0 lead.
Kelly (6-3) matched a career high by striking out six batters looking, one short of the Diamondbacks’ record. He allowed a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Marlins 2, Angels 0
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nick Fortes homered, rookie Eury Pérez pitched five innings, and Miami concluded its 10-game road trip with a series sweep of the Angels.
Pérez (2-1) and five Miami relievers combined on a five-hitter that ended the Angels’ majors-best streak of 94 consecutive games without a shutout loss since Aug. 21, 2022.
JT Chargois earned his first save in 173 appearances during a major league career that began in 2016.
Guardians 4, Cardinals 3
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Guardians to the victory.
Ramírez’s clutch hit off Ryan Helsley (3-4) rolled to the wall in right-center, scoring Myles Straw and Steven Kwan, who had drawn one-out walks.
The swing touched off a wild celebration for the Guardians, who have struggled to get clutch hits throughout the first two months of the season.
Royals 3, Nationals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Massey drove in MJ Melendez with a game-ending single for Kansas City with two out in the ninth inning.
Melendez hit a solo homer in the seventh, and Edward Olivares connected for a tying solo shot in the eighth. Olivares’ 452-foot drive damaged a scoreboard in left field, leaving it smoking.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 3, Rangers 2
BALTIMORE — Austin Hays singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to cap a three-hit performance, and Baltimore avoided a three-game series sweep.
After Texas tied the game in the top of the eighth, Cedric Mullins opened the bottom half with a walk against Cole Ragans (2-2). Adley Rutschman followed with a single, and Hays greeted Joe Barlow with a sharp grounder up the middle against a drawn-up infield.
Danny Coulombe (2-1) got the win, and Félix Bautista struck out the side in the ninth for his 13th save in 17 tries.
Despite the loss, Texas has won 10 of 14 and gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 series.
Blue Jays 3, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Toronto’s José Berríos pitched around a season-high five walks and into the sixth inning, beating his old team.
Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run single in the second that held up for Berríos (5-4), who has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last nine turns after a rough start.
Daulton Varsho scored from first base on Kirk’s hit and was solid in the outfield, a day after he twice had a leaping catch attempt turn into a Twins home run.
Astros 10, A’s 1
OAKLAND, Calif. — Yordan Alvarez hit two of Houston’s seven homers, and the Astros handed the Athletics their 11th consecutive loss.
Alvarez homered off opener Ken Waldichuk in the first, then hit another solo shot off Garrett Acton in the ninth, right after Jeremy Peña went deep. It was the second multihomer game this week by Alvarez and the 15th of his career.
Jose Altuve had three hits, including his first homer of the season after missing Houston’s first 43 games with a fractured right thumb. The Astros won for the 14th time in 17 games.
Tigers 6, White Sox 5, 10 innings
DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, sending Detroit to the win.
Alex Lange (3-0) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th for the win. In the bottom half, Spencer Torkelson began the inning on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Jonathan Schoop’s fly ball off Reynaldo López (4-4).
Akil Baddoo was intentionally walked before Haase’s fly ball to deep center.