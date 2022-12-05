FREELAND — Owen Sandri scored 12 points for the Red Raiders, but Lourdes Regional dropped its Schuylkill League-Division III opener.
Alex Hughes added 10 points for Lourdes Regional (0-2).
Ryan Sones had 17 points to lead MMI.
MMI Prep 42, Lourdes Regional 36 (OT)
MMI Prep 42
L.Lispi 1 0-0 3; R.Sones 6 5-6 17; C.Pease 0 2-2 2; B.Brobst 4 2-6 15; E.Lopez-Rodriguez 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 9-14 42.
3-point goals: Brobst 2, Lispi, Lopez-Rodriguez.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional (0-2) 36
Owen Sandri 3 4-6 12; Alex Hughes 3 3-4 10; Austin Lamonica 1 3-4 5; Colin Lokitis 3 3-5 9. Totals: 10 13-19 36.
3-point goals: Sandri 2, Hughes.
Did not score: Joey Feudale, Liam Bradley, Trebor Erb, Johnny Rishel.
Score by quarters
Lourdes;16;7;0;10;3 — 36
MMI;9;11;5;8;9 — 42