The Daily Item
HERSHEY — In his first trip to the PIAA Class 2A singles tournament as a sophomore, Lewisburg’s Eddie Monaco was one and done.
This time, as a more experienced junior, and a two-time District 4 champion, he dominated his first match, and nearly made history.
Monaco dropped just a single game in an opening-round romp at the Hershey Racquet Club on Friday before dropping a three-setter in the quarterfinals.
Monaco, who entered states 20-1 this year in singles, smoked District 6 champion Xane Whitesel of Juniata, 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time. Monaco is the first Valley player since Milton’s Eric Counsil in 2019 to reach the quarterfinals. The last Lewisburg player to win one match was Tim Sprunt in 2017.
In the quarterfinals, Monaco rallied after dropping the first set to District 7 runner-up Sererin Harmon to win the second set to force a decisive third set.
Harmon breezed through the first set, 6-1, before Monaco turned the tables in the second set, easily winning 6-3. In the third and final set, Harmon held off Monaco for a 6-4 win, and a berth in the semifinals.